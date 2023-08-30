Paramount ANZ’s Head Of Entertainment Stephen Tate Leaves After 22 Years

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) today announced that Head of Entertainment & Factual Programming, Stephen Tate, will depart the business.

For over two decades, Stephen has enjoyed one of the longest continuous tenures of any commercial network executive in Australia.

With the innate ability, intuition and passion to take a television format and transform it into an instantly recognisable and beloved household brand, Tate has been responsible for some of Network 10’s most successful, most talked about and most meme-worthy franchises including Australian Idol, Big Brother, Australian Survivor, The Bachelor Australia, The Masked Singer Australia, The Amazing Race Australia and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Throughout his tenure, Tate has also overseen, many award-winning comedy and factual franchises including Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation, Rove Live, Todd Sampson’s Body Hack as well live event programming including the AACTA and ARIA Awards.

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president, chief content officer and head of Paramount+, Paramount Australia & New Zealand said: “Stephen has brought incredible energy, passion, and tireless creativity to our shows for over 20 years and will be greatly missed by the entire team.

“Not only is Stephen a brilliant executive producer but he has been critical in casting so many, now household, names in all our favourite shows. As he moves to the next chapter of his career, we all wish him the best and we will miss his infectious enthusiasm.”

Tate said: “My time at Network 10 and more recently Paramount ANZ truly has been a privilege. I’m so grateful for the creative challenges entrusted to me but most importantly the deep and enduring friendships forged both within this fantastic organisation and with all our amazing suppliers in the Australian production community.

“I leave in an exciting new era in our industry, with a fully-charged battery for the next adventure.”

Tate will depart Paramount ANZ this Friday, September 1.

