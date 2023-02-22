Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Star In Typically Slurred & Nonsensical Ad For PlayStation’s New VR

Sony has teamed up with rock royalty Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon to promote the brand’s upcoming PlayStation VR2 hardware in a new commercial.

Following years of hype, Sony is finally set to release its new PlayStation VR headset this week.

To promote the launch, Sony has released an ad on YouTube that features the 74-year-old rocker and (long suffering wife) Sharon as he marvels (in a rather sweary way) at the headset’s AI credentials.

The main game that Ozzy is seen playing in this new commercial is that of Horizon Call of the Mountain, while the VR2 is set to retail for around $890 in Australia.

Mr Osbourne is certainly confirming his marketing clout of late, having just starred in a Super Bowl ad for HR/finance software provider Workday. Check that out HERE.

Hey, his efforts for Sony aren’t the greatest bit of copywriting in the history of advertising, but it is Ozzy! So what’s not to love? Check it out below: