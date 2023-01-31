Dave Grohl! Serena Williams! Ozzy Osborne! Super Bowl Teasers Drop With Comedy Front & Centre!

The world’s greatest advertising event parading as a football game, the annual Super Bowl, may still be two weeks away (February 13), however, brands are wasting no time dropping their pre-game ad teasers.

With reports broadcaster Fox sold out of ad inventory way back in September and spots now selling for $US7 million-plus there’s arguably more interest in the ads than the result between this year’s teams the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

A quick peek at the work to drop so far suggests comedy is well and truly the new Super Bowl order of the day as viewers seek a post-COVID laugh.

Here’s B&T’s wrap of the trailers that have landed so far.

Dave Grohl stars for Crown Royal

Deadset rock royalty Dave Grohl is the face of Canadian whiskey brand Crown Royal and its Super Bowl play. Like most teasers, not too much is given away, as brands plan for the big reveal come game day. These spots are suitably vague, but look good fun all the same.

Prince of Darkness (Ozzy Osbourne) meets accounts payable

What’s scarier than the accounts department? Ozzy Osbourne in the accounts department! The Prince of Darkness – who, it has to be said, is looking like life’s excesses have finally caught up with him – hams it up for HR/finance software provider Workday. You don’t get a lot here either, suffice to say all will be revealed the Sunday before Monday’s game.

Serena Williams does beer

Newly retired tennis GOAT Serena Williams continues her long history of brand ambassadorship, fronting beer brand Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl work.

Serena takes to the golf course in a spot that never actually shows or even alludes to beer. Williams isn’t the ad’s only big name with guest appearances from Succession’s Brian Cox, soccer star Alex Morgan, boxer Canelo Alvarez, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo.

Meghan Trainor gobbles Pringles

Heroin aside there are few things more addictive than the humble Pringle. With this in mind, the chip brand has enlisted American singer-songwriter and TV personality Meghan Trainor to front its Super Bowl work. Again, we don’t get too much other than the 29-year-old getting her hand stuck in a Pringles tin.

Maya Rudolph unwokes M&Ms

Confectioner M&Ms might be an example debunking the idea that any PR is good PR after it got noses out of joint after it replaced the go-go boots on its Green character for more comfortable sneakers (read B&T’s original reporting HERE.)

For its Super Bowl work, the Mars Wrigley-owned brand has enlisted comic and actress Maya Rudolph to ham it up with a less than subtle dig at the recent controversies.

Laundry brand goes mysterious

Laundry brand Downy Unstopables has added some deep mystery to its campaign, unveiling its teaser with an unnamed celebrity with a hoodie over his head. The ad’s highlight? The talking dog that pops up at the end.

Breaking Bad stars do snack brand

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are the face of snack brand PopCorners’ Super Bowl work. Thankfully, it appears that even if you’ve never watched the crime/drug thriller you’ll still get the gist of the work.

Timothée Chalamet has regrets for Apple TV+

American actor Timothée Chalamet hams it up for Apple TV’s Super Bowl Work. The 27-year-old gently reminds viewers of his various actor awards that happen to include nominations for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and three BAFTA Film Awards. Arguably the witty ad’s work is a cameo from none other than Jason Momoa.