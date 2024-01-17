“My Response To This Is F*CK. THAT. SHIT” – Cindy Gallop’s BRUTAL Response To Male Run Start-up Launching “Girl’s Only Club”
Blackbird Ventures-backed start-up Kiki is turning its back on property subletting and pivoting towards a New York “girl’s only club” that will help women in Manhattan “thrive”. [Lead Image: Kiki co-founder Toby Thomas-Smith and female employee Caitlin Emiko].
The problem? Kiki is run by five men. The management only realised the opportunity presented by the female market after hiring its first female employee – 25-year-old Caitlin Emiko.
“We’re not doing subletting any more,” co-founder Toby Thomas-Smith said on Instagram this week.
“Ever since Caitlin joined the team, she’s really enlightened me to this problem I never even knew existed where so many girls in the city have moved here thinking that they’ll live their best possible life, but they’re just living not thriving,” Thomas-Smith posted.
The New York “girl’s only club” will help Manhattan women “thrive” and “not just live”. Kiki was once valued at $42 million.
With the spotlight now on so much investment being given to young male entrepreneurs, it is no wonder the story has caught the eye of New York-based CEO and founder of MakeLoveNotPorn, Cindy Gallop. Gallop is a keen advocate and campaigner of female-led tech companies and regularly speaks out against sexism in the tech industry.
Last year she hit out at disgraced GiveTree founder, Sam Joel after he made a number of highly offensive comments about women in the industry, telling one to “get off your period”.
She posted a link to the story on her LinkedIn page stating “I cannot even begin to articulate how much my response to this is F*CK. THAT. SHIT. Every single line of this is “I can’t even.”
Her followers were quick to agree with her with one saying “let me get this straight. An all-male founding team got gobs of money to run a business (that consistently failed). After FIVE years they hired their first female employee … and discovered that women exist and aren’t thriving in NYC. They decide to pivot to create some kind of business to help “girls” thrive (for which they still have no idea how to make actual revenue). And their investors haven’t yanked funding and run for the hills”?
Previously name EasyRent, Kiki ran a subletting platform in New Zealand, before shutting that down, moving to Sydney, and shutting that down too.
Commentators were particularly incensed that the co-founders of Kiki had asked Emiko to drop her won business to join the team.
“But the one condition was she had to drop the business she’d built with her best friend,” Thomas-Smith said.
Kiki raised $US4.5 million ($7 million) in August last year with Australia’s largest venture fund, Blackbird, taking a 16 per cent stake in the company.
“The only time I want to see a story like this is on April 1st… or in The Onion,” one disillusioned LinkedIn user commented.
“My blood is boiling at this…so many incredible women in the world building magnificent businesses but can’t get funding because of their gender, then clowns like this continue to get backed even though they constantly fail 🤬,” another said.
Please login with linkedin to commentCindy Gallop
Latest News
Origin Energy Extends Partnership With Netball Australia
Netball Australia back in the money. Gina Rinehart still fuming, apparently.
Sheryl Sandberg To Leave Meta Board In May
As Sandberg announced the news, Zuckerberg's AI emotion processing chip went into overdrive. Apparently.
Chins Are Out, New Styles Are In: World’s Greatest Shave Launches New Campaign Via Jack Nimble
Terrible news for the B&T office considering that many of us have at least two chins.
Zoom Study Reveals Australian Leaders Are More Optimistic Of AI Compared To Their Global Counterparts
"She'll be right" claim Australian business leaders on the future of AI.
“Wokest Seagulls Ever”: Internet Reacts To The Wildlife Terrorising The Australian Open
Online punters were left crowing for more following the seagulls' performance.
Qantas Sets Its Sights On Andrew Glance As New Loyalty Kingpin
The Qantas loyalty top job goes to Glance. We've heard he's been getting some looks in the office.
Dee Madigan: Qantas Needs To Prioritise Brand Over Profit & Exec Bonuses
Dee Madigan pulls no punches here as Qantas' tailspin continues.
Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why It’s Time Marketers Move Away From Vanity Metrics
B&T heartily endorses not looking into vanity metrics. Or vanity mirrors.
System1: Why Cadbury’s Heart-Tugging 200 Year Ad Excels
Thought spruiking chocolate would be like taking candy from a baby? You're dead wrong according to System1.
B&T 30 Under 30 Winner Michelle Akhidenor Makes Waves In NYC – Could YOU Be Next?
We're not saying 30 Under 30 was the cause of Akhidenor's success, but it certainly didn't hurt.
IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Initiatives For Indies
IMAA head honcho Sam Buchanan announces new Pitch-CHELLA event. Not to be confused with B&T's Pint-CHELLA.
Zitcha Makes US Move With Axonet Partnership To Drive C-store Retail Media Growth
Zitcha attempts to follow The Beatles and conquer American. Minus the haircuts, that is.
“Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”: PUBG Collabs With KFC To Spice Up The Game For Gen Z Gamers In Korea Via Media.Monks
KFC doing absolutely nothing here to allay concerns over gamers' health and dietary choices.
The Media Store Nabs Phillip Brook From Wunderman Thompson For Financial Controller Gig
The Media Store staffers reportedly frantically submitting long lunch expenses before Brook takes the reins.
Moonlighting’s Ian Warner Joins Audience Group
Warner promises that he absolutely wasn't moonlighting at Audience Group while employed by Moonlighting.
DoubleVerify Bolsters Media Authentication On Meta
DoubleVerify ups its Meta authentication game. Just needs to conquer embarrassing uncles on the platform now.
Agassi Swaps Mullet For Savings In Uber One Campaign Via Special
Agassi aping Samson here in Special's latest work for Uber.
Macca’s Goes High-Brow Swedish McCrispy Spot, Via Nord DDB
McDonald's desperately trying unwind itself from hangover associations in this new spot.
Australian Advertisers Take A Stand Against Greenwashing
Rest of the world said to be green with envy after studying this new draft.
UFC Brings Foxtel Into A Whole New Weight Class With Exclusive PPV Partnership
Melissa Leong drops pots and pans and picks up the gloves as she heads to host the UFC.
Heide Museum Of Modern Art Partners With CHEP Network
CHEP staffers reminded to triple-check they're looking at an actual modern art exhibit not just a radiator.
GroupM’s Acceleration’s New Maturity Model Helps Marketers Chart Course To AI Transformation
GroupM might have released a new AI maturity model but B&T will never grow up.
Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years
O’Connell hangs up his hat at Ogilvy but maintains branded stapler and notebook are coming with him.
Google Cuts Ad Sales Team, Expects To Boost Number Of Customer Support Roles
Google announces cuts to its global workforce. Not that it's translated in a spike in people using Yahoo! Search.
Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready
At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]
Is Woolworths’ Australia Day Ban Backfiring?
Thank god for Palestine or Australia's flag manufacturing industry would be in serious strife at present.
Monday TV Ratings: It’s All About The Tennis, As 10’s Gladiators Gets Aced
Despite the global appeal of tennis, there can be no denying its very significant whiteness.
Meta Declares “Cautious Optimism” Among Advertisers At Davos
Meta declares "cautious optimism" among advertisers. Zuck declares "cautious optimism" about racking-up a few more bill.
YouTube Denies Slower Load Times Are Related To Ad Block Detection Efforts
Are you blaming January holiday brain fog on your YouTube load times? De-fog your frontal lobe with this news.
“I’m Not Saving Your Woke Brand!” Reports Sylvester Stallone Rejected $US100M From Bud Light Prove A Hoax
Thought Bud Light's dramas dominated B&T's headlines in 2023? They look like just nudging Lisa Wilkinson in 2024 too.
“The Industry Has Changed”: Hook Creative Studio Launches
Today sees the launch of Hook Creative Studio
ABC Staff Threaten Walk Out Over Antoinette Lattouf Termination
ABC staff are threatening a walkout with keen observers saying it could actually improve Q+A.
“Most Work She’s Done All Year!” Meghan Markle’s Cameo In Coffee Ad Cops A Roasting
When it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, you either love or hate her. Unlike Andrew, where it's universal hate.
LinkedIn Reveals 76% Of Aussies Are Considering A New Job In 2024
New study reveals a quarter of Aussies are job hunting. It's even higher for the Optus IT department.
Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive
Ahead of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe has announced an intuitive new audio experience in Premiere Pro (beta) that makes editing faster and easier than ever before, saving experienced professionals valuable time while enabling newcomers to quickly access the tools they need. Available in beta, Premiere Pro’s new innovations include interactive fade handles on […]
Guzman, Dan Murphy’s & Binge Hit With ‘Credential Stuffing’ Cyber Attack
Do you hide your alcohol and burrito consumption from your partner? Ready the grovelling excuses ahead of this news.