Mecca’s Georgie Abay Named As Editor Of Marie Claire

Are Media has today announced the appointment of Georgie Abay as editor of its fashion and beauty brand, marie claire, effective 11 September 2023.

An experienced editor, journalist, author, podcaster and entrepreneur, who has worked across the globe from London to Dubai to Sydney, Georgie joins Are Media most recently from MECCA Brands, where she was the acting head of content and editorial strategy before moving onto content manager for M-Power, the company’s social-change programme that focuses on the advancement of gender equality.

Before MECCA Brands, Abay founded and ran The Grace Tales, a successful digital lifestyle platform for mums that she established in 2013. Georgie also co-authored in 2019 her first book, Grace Mothers: Letters To Our Children, her second book, This Is Me, in 2020, and last year released her first solo book, the acclaimed Best Laid Plans.

Abay’s resume includes six years as deputy editor at Vogue Australia and deputy editor and fashion features director at Harper’s BAZAAR, as well as a stint as head of AllBright Australia, the world’s leading career network for women.

Are Media’s general manager of fashion and beauty, Nicky Briger, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Georgie to marie claire: as a passionate storyteller, content creator and entrepreneur, with exceptional experience across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, I know she’ll steer this award-winning brand to dizzying new heights.

“marie claire has a proud 28-year history of agenda-setting journalism. It’s an iconic and intelligent global brand for women of style and substance, which makes Georgie the perfect fit to work alongside MC’s talented, experienced team.”

Abay said: “I’ve worked in the media for over two decades, so to become editor of Australia’s leading fashion brand is a dream come true. marie claire combines everything I’m passionate about – high-end glamour and rigorous journalism that unashamedly champions female empowerment.

“Throughout my career, my main goal has been to inspire and connect with women by sharing their many stories, and marie claire has been doing just that for 28 years via its award-winning journalism, events and campaigns. I can’t wait to work for this iconic brand – and with the amazing marie claire team – to supercharge its exceptional content across all platforms.”