Livewire Launches New Ad Tech Platform For Gaming Audiences

Global gaming marketing leader Livewire is today launching Gameview, a new adtech platform providing a one-stop access point for marketers wanting to reach gamers. The new platform combines exclusive gaming media, sophisticated targeting and real-time effectiveness metrics with a creative studio.

Gameview allows advertisers to find their target audience among the 2 billion-plus diverse gamers worldwide who can be accessed via the platform every month, and to build and serve engaging creative campaigns that form authentic connections with them, thanks to contextually relevant, personalised messages.

At its core, is Livewire’s proprietary Gameview Data Management Platform (DMP), ensures precise targeting and effective data management whereby Gameview ingests, organises and activates audience data sets for marketing initiatives.. The platform also streamlines the creative process, allowing advertisers to effortlessly create engaging standard, rich media, and video ads, all as an integrated part of the Gameview offering.

Indy Khabra (lead image), co-founder and media, data and technology lead at Livewire, said: “Livewire continues to innovate and pioneer gaming marketing as we strengthen our global leading position. With the launch of our proprietary adtech platform Gameview, we’re helping clients discover who their targeted gaming audience is, and then enabling a meaningful connection via the right device and at the best time, while being non-intrusive to game play.”

Gameview works across platforms including mobile, PC, console, cloud gaming, and esports, and in a variety of formats, such as display, video, and audio. Its versatility is further exemplified by its ability to target all three IAB gaming environments: in-game, around the game, and away from the game, meaning advertising can be delivered where it matters most.

It offers a comprehensive suite of tools and strategies to assess and enhance the impact of digital campaigns. This is done with a three-step system looking at the in-view time and interaction rates of creative assets, and how this is impacted by where they are placed, empowering marketers to unlock the full potential of their campaigns, ensuring effectiveness in an ever-evolving landscape.

Advertisers also get the confidence of Livewire’s expertise in the gaming marketing space, with Gameview ensuring campaigns are kid-safe and COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection) compliant, meaning younger audiences can be marketed to in a responsible manner.

“Gaming is the new gravity of marketing, and we need to ensure that we help brands, publishers and gamers experience a positive outcome that meets the needs of all. Gameview enables that at a global scale and is already delivering for blue chip brands,” said Khabra. “Gameview’s innovations in areas such as attention measurement, partner integration, and having a granular view of the gamer will ensure Livewire remains at the forefront of gaming technology innovation delivering incremental value for marketers.”

The worldwide in-game advertising market is experiencing significant growth, estimated to be worth $US94.53 billion this year, a figure which is projected to rise to $145.5 billion by 2027, representing an annual growth rate of 11 per cent.

Khabra said: “As gaming marketing continues to be a top priority for marketers, we are seeing reallocation of advertising budgets with gaming competing with other channels like CTV for attention-based outcomes and the ability to engage a diverse audience at scale.”

“We passionately believe gaming is the new and improved social media for marketers in terms of connecting with consumers at scale. But for brands to enter confidently into the play economy, gaming media needs to step up. Advanced data, auditing and programmatic capabilities are table stakes for smart brands in 2023 — advertising in game needs to deliver this, alongside a gaming native creative experience that is right for the channel and consumer. Gameview is built to deliver what brands need — premium inventory access, hyper-targeted data and audiences, industry-standard measurement and auditing, plus creative studio tech to make advertising playable, not just watchable. Excited at the amazing product Indy and the team have built, and can’t wait to get brands live and see some brilliant ad campaigns come to life.” said Tom Simpson, Global CEO of Livewire.