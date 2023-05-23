LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration

    Following the announcement that LiSTNR has forged a strategic partnership with DM Podcasts, both parties are delighted to reveal that the first title to result from this collaboration is the popular “Sit With Us” podcast.

    Hosted by Married at First Sight alumni Domenica Calarco and Ella May Ding, the podcast, which is available on LiSTNR from today, is an invitation to listeners to sit and chat all things relationships, reality TV, pop culture and everything in between. With Calarco fresh out of the jungle following her latest appearance on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Ding and Calarco are ready with a new season of Sit With Us to inspire and empower their audience, as well as taking a no holds barred approach to breaking down the latest news and pop culture.

    DM Podcasts is an independent podcast company founded by the team behind The Betoota Advocate and creates and curates podcasts across the comedy, society and culture, and sports genres. Other DM titles on LiSTNR include Just For GirlsAin’t That Swell, When We Grow Up, and Where’s Your Head At?. As part of the strategic podcast partnership, DM podcasts, including Sit With Us, will be hosted and distributed by LiSTNR – Australia’s fastest growing digital audio destination.

    DM Podcasts, founder, Antony Stockdale, said: “DM Podcasts is thrilled to be working with such talented podcasters as Calarco and Ding and their management team at The Gifted Group. This is the first collaboration of its kind since DM joined forces with LiSTNR, and we are thrilled to be welcoming in a new era for top Aussie podcasters.

    “As we had anticipated, the partnership with LiSTNR allows us to provide opportunities for independent podcasters to continue to make unique and engaging content, while accessing the scale and security of Australia’s largest audio network.”

    SCA executive head, LiSTNR Podcasts, Grant Tothill, said: “Securing the Sit With Us podcast as our first collaboration with DM Podcasts is a fantastic result. The podcast complements our LiSTNR podcast slate and we’re looking forward to working closely with Antony and the team at DM Podcasts in helping Calarco and Ding grow and monetise their audience.”

    Listen to the Sit With Us podcast now on LiSTNR or whenever you get your podcasts.

