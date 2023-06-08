Leos “Keeps ’Em Guessing” In New Work For Honda’s ZR-V

Leos “Keeps ’Em Guessing” In New Work For Honda’s ZR-V
To celebrate the launch of Honda Australia’s new medium sized SUV, Leo Burnett has released a cheeky new campaign, “Keep ’Em Guessing”, that teases the fact that anybody could be driving the all-new Honda ZR-V model.

Celebrating the fact that because it’s a brand new model, the Honda ZR-V allows you to be an enigma, the campaign film introduces a troupe of curious neighbourhood characters all speculating on who the owner of the new Honda ZR-V parked in the driveway next door could be.

“Keep ’Em Guessing” will run nationally on broadcast television and will be supported by brand activations across owned, earned and paid channels including digital, social and OOH.

Honda general manager – customer experience, Belinda Cusworth said: “This campaign is an important one for the Honda brand as it is the first brand-new Honda nameplate to be launched into the Australian market in 20 years. We are thrilled to be launching the brand-new Honda ZR-V, complementing Honda’s strong SUV offering for Australian consumers. The arrival of this vehicle comes at a time where we are seeing such a shift to the medium SUV segment.”

Leo Burnett group creative director, Tommy Cehak, added: “Car ownership is rife with stereotypes. It’s something we’re all conscious of when choosing our next set of wheels. That’s the beauty of the all-new Honda ZR-V. No one’s ever owned one before, so it doesn’t come with any of these preconceptions”.

Leo Burnett group creative director, Tim Woolford, said: “We all know there’s nothing quite as fun as keeping a bunch of nosey neighbours guessing. We hope this gives people a relatable giggle, and at the same time, gets them as equally curious about the new Honda ZR-V”.

Campaign Credits:
Agency: Leo Burnett Australia
Chief Client Partner: Amanda Wheeler
Senior Account Director: Georgia Coles
Account Manager: Jhennifer Padilla
Account Executive: Mark Chen
Executive Creative Director: Andy Fergusson
Group Creative Director: Tommy Cehak
Group Creative Director: Tim Woolford
Art Director: Chloe Herbert-Smith
Copywriter: Kevin Ma

Production: PXP
Senior Producer: Francesca D’Orazio
Digital Designer: Cindy Kuoch
Technology Lead: Kiki Lauda
Integrated Studio Designer: Amanda Teo
Digital Producer: Nara Lea

Media: Zenith

Production Company: MOFA
Director: Yianni Warnock
Executive Producer: Claire Perkins
Producer: Claire Perkins
Casting: Studio P Casting
DP: Jeremy Rouse
Production Design: Leah Popple
Editor: Graeme Pereira
Colourist: Edel Rafferty
Flame Artist: Jamie Scott

Post Production: ARC EDIT

Sound Design & Composition: MassiveMusic Sydney

