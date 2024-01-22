Leading Footy Stars Shine In Latest PUMA Campaign
Some of football’s biggest stars have today fronted a new campaign from global sports brand PUMA, helping to launch the next-gen FUTURE, ULTRA and KING football boots as part of the 2024 Phenomenal Pack.
The advanced boot launch features some of the most high-profile athletes in Australia and New Zealand, representing AFL, AFLW, NRL and NRLW.
The creative features Jordan De Goey, Mon Conti, Isabelle Kelly, Nicho Hynes, Cam Munster, first-year sensation and No.1 draft pick Harley Reid, Josh Addo-Carr, Keeley Davis, Tiana Penitani, Em Bates, Anne Hatchard, Sabrina Frederick, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Niall Williams-Guthrie, Jack Steele and Harry McKay.
Not your ordinary boots, the new ULTRA, FUTURE and KING are providing the footballing world with the latest in innovation and technology, ensuring the future looks better than ever before.
The featured creative targets footy fans from all corners of Australia, and New Zealand as PUMA prepares for an exciting 2024 season across two of the biggest codes.
In conjunction with creative agency Bursty and media agency Havas, the campaign will be executed across OOH, social, digital, retail and Ecomm, helping to highlight the ground-breaking technology with creative tailored by market through the use of key talent that resonates specifically in the region.
“PUMA have strategically built and grown our local market presence through representing some of the region’s most dynamic and engaging athletes both on and off the pitch. Building on the success of last year’s campaign, we have a continued focus to further leverage our key athletes in a targeted manner with creative varying state by state and across codes,” said senior head of marketing, Neysa Goh.
With PUMA now entering the second year of a strategic partnership with Rebel Sport, year-on-year success has seen the product expand to 160 stores nationwide, providing PUMA the opportunity to further their reach amongst key consumer groups.
Latest News
Cricket Australia & Cricket For Climate Drive Change With Major Solar Project
Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket for Climate have collaborated to install solar power at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Brisbane. Lead image: Pat Cummins At Launch Of Cricket For Climate last year The plan will save $50,000 in energy costs in the first year and will also see a 398-tonne decrease in the amount […]
“Like Celebrating Christmas Without Mentioning Santa Claus”: Things Get Awkward On Ben Fordham Live As Cricket Ditches Australia Day
Cricket Australia has confirmed that it will not use the term “Australia Day” during the second day of the West Indies Test at Brisbane’s Gabba this Friday. However, the Cricket Australia boss seems a bit unsure. Things got a bit awkward on Ben Fordham Live this morning when the host began grilling Cricket Australia CEO […]
Comms Declare & Alchemy One Target Albo’s Electorate With Calls To Ban Fossil Fuel Ads
With cyclones, floods, fires and extreme heat waves across the country, green PR agency Comms Declare and creative agency Alchemy One has placed billboards in capital cities, calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising. The billboard’s sarcastic message “Everything is fine (according to big coal and gas)” highlights the hypocrisy of advertising messages by […]
Australian Open’s Most Influential WAGs Earning Up To $15K For One Insta Post
New data has revealed that Sophia Thomalla (lead image) is the highest-earning WAG or HAB (husbands and boyfriends) of this year’s Australian Open, earning up to $15,406 per sponsored social media post. Research conducted by the multiplayer card game site, World of Card Games, examined the social media profiles of 27 of the most influential WAGs and HABs […]
Monday TV Ratings: The Cricket Gives Tennis A Nudge As Seven Catches The Win
Nine may brag its Australian Open coverage makes it virtually invincible in early January but that wasn’t the case last night after Seven’s 6pm news and Big Bash coverage combined to hand it the night. Last night’s tennis coverage peaked at 452,000 OzTAM metro viewers which was almost a third of the eyeballs Aussie Alex […]
Gareth Joe Appointed Brand Strategist At Nature
Strategic insights consultancy Nature has announced the expansion of its brand offering with the appointment of Gareth Joe (lead image) as Brand Strategist. Gareth brings a decade of diverse strategic experience, most recently as associate strategy director at Principals. His experience spans local and global brand planning across B2C and B2B sectors. In his newly […]
Ipsos Iris Data Declares Retail And Apps The Biggest Website Winners In 2023
The cost of living crisis in 2023 saw Australians flock to shopping websites and apps to hunt for value and convenience, with retail-related companies dominating audience growth in the top 100 consumer websites and apps in 2023; however, Open AI, owners of ChatGPT, topped the list as consumers embraced AI technology, according to Ipsos iris […]
Russell Crowe Warns Fans After Getting Caught Up In A Deepfake Ad Scam
Aussie acting royalty Russell Crowe has warned his fans not to be fooled by a deepfake ad in which he appears to endorse a business renting and selling properties in Malta. The Gladiator actor posted the “fake” commercial on X/Twitter on Monday and warned his followers not to be duped into thinking he endorsed the Maltese […]
Quantcast Announces Senior Appointments In Singapore Amid Significant APAC Growth
Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, has announced three new senior appointments in its Singapore office, following sustained growth across its APAC operations. Lavin Vaswani (lead image) has been appointed commercial director, Asia; Jayaram Gopinath Nagaraj has been named group agency lead, Asia; and Joyce Seah joins the business as head of client success, APAC. […]
Boomtown Announces First Regional Media Masterclass For 2024
Boomtown today announced its first masterclass for the year, marking the launch of its 2024 regional media education series. The first masterclass, to be held on Thursday, February 29, will be a free 90-minute industrywide webinar available nationally. The masterclass will provide insights on regional media planning within the broader marketing mix, along with learnings […]
Toyota & Woolworths Among Nine Premium Broadcast Partners For Paris 2024
With just six months until the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024, Nine has announced that its exclusive premium partnership positions have been fully subscribed. Toyota, Woolworths, Harvey Norman and NRMA are all set to connect with Australians. Nine is now in the process of finalising discussions with brands for the sponsorship tier which will be […]
Komo Technologies Appoints Simon Rollenbeck As Head Of Marketing
Komo Technologies, Australia’s leading Customer Engagement platform, has hired data-driven marketing specialist Simon Rollenbeck as the company’s head of marketing. With local and international experience, Rollenbeck comes from Mozaik Play, where he was chief marketing officer. In a previous role, Simon headed up the marketing team for Expedia’s corporate travel division Egencia in the Asia […]
Nick Henderson Joins Magnite From GroupM
Magnite has announced the appointment of Nick Henderson to the newly created role of lead, revenue solutions for New Zealand. Working with managing director for ANZ, Yael Milbank, Henderson will work closely with premium publishers to uphold Magnite’s market reputation and maximise local opportunities. He will also focus on building key relationships with demand partners […]
TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nab Julie Matheny From Mother London
TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency for Apple, today announced the appointment of Julie Matheny to group creative director for the Europe region, including markets such as the UK, France, and Germany. Based out of the London hub, Julie will be reporting to Stephen Hancock, executive creative director of TBWA\Media Arts Lab London and will […]
Australia’s Top 20 Sports Sites Revealed
A new study has revealed that Australian Football League, or AFL, was Australia’s most popular sports website in 2023. Melbourne based SEO service, Impressive.com, analysed web traffic data to find Australia’s most popular sports websites over the past year based on the number of visits they receive each month. Using Semrush, they compiled a list […]
News.com.au Announced As Number One Digital News Brand In 2023
News.com.au is Australia’s number one digital news brand for 2023, holding the top spot for 12 consecutive months according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for December 2023. News.com.au delivered an audience of 12.614 million in December with a margin of 1.258 million ahead of the closest competitor. News.com.au’s highly engaged audience reached one in two online Australians with […]
Prior Convictions and Rising Costs: Players Demand V’landys Address The Flaws In NRL Vegas Plans
The Manly Sea-Eagles, Brisbane Broncos, South-Sydney Rabbitohs, and Sydney Roosters should all be getting packed and ready to leave, but with under a month until they are set to jet off to America, there has been a halt in the NRL‘s plans. The four clubs have requested an urgent meeting with Australian Rugby League Commission […]
Uber Eats Rewards Sustainable Practices Via New Partnership With Planet Ark
Located in the heart of the picturesque Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney’s The Palm House this morning became witness to the launch of a historic multi-year partnership between Uber Eats and Planet Ark designed to help Australian restaurants move towards more sustainable packaging. Lead Image: L-R – Rebecca Gilling & Bec Nyst The partnership is an […]
Apple Ad Sees Worried Parents’ Greatest Fears Assuaged
Nothing gets the juices flowing at B&T HQ like new Apple work. Although we do exclude alcohol & pizza in that comment.
Sandilands Attacks “Woke” Media Industry Over Australia Day
What B&T misses most about Australia Day is all the overseas artists on the annual Hottest 100.
IABC Unveils New Board
Don't mistake this photo for glamour photography at your local Westfield, when, in fact, it's the new AIBC board.
Specsavers Teams With Flickerfest Comic For Latest “Should’ve Gone To….” Iteration
Specsavers thankfully steering well clear of the 'masturbation makes you blind' adage in latest TVC.
DEPT Australia Unveils Cutting-Edge Insights At Exclusive Global Trends Event
Digital Native Agency DEPT Australia hosted an exclusive sneak peek of its highly anticipated global Trends Event at its Sydney office. The invitation-only gathering brought together a select group of marketers for an exploration of the future of marketing in 2024. The overarching themes of “Connection, Creativity & Culture” focused on the transformative influence of […]
Subway Unwraps New Brand Platform Via Publicis
B&T always enjoys a Subway and not solely for saying the regrettable "I've got 12 inches" gag for the billionth time.
AI To Revolutionise Podcast Advertising For Acast
Sure, AI may well be the next big thing, yet they still can't get a Powerpoint presentation to work the first time.
Groundbreaking New Beforeplay Campaign Introduces New Step In Sexual Health Journey Via Ogilvy
The painful itching aside, at least contracting an STI is a testament to the of power of dating apps.
Commonwealth Bank & Supply Nation Join Forces To Launch Support The Growth Of Indigenous Businesses
If B&T ever awarded a "top initiative of the week" ribbon it would be an emerald & scarlet sash and would go to this.
Sunrise’s Nat Barr Demands Albo Take Lead On Australia Day
B&T's studiously staying out of the Australia Day debate. Changing the flag, however, is an entirely different matter.
Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin
Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has launched the third iteration of Squarespace Collection with Rick Rubin, legendary music producer and founder of Def Jam Recordings. Rick Rubin collaborated with Squarespace to unite his creative endeavours and inspiration in one place with Tetragrammaton.com — an online world of curated materials […]
“Absolutely Devestated”: De Minaur’s Oz Open Dreams Die But Ratings Remain Strong
It was a who's who of Melbourne glitterati at the tennis last night. Eddie McGuire arguably less glitter than most.
Luke McIlveen Appointed Executive Editor Of Nine’s Metro Mastheads
Luke McIlveen named executive ed of Nine's metro mastheads. Refuses to be drawn on the "program" or "programme" debate.
This Coffee Ad Brews Up A Wacky, Surreal Masterpiece
B&T's not sure what the creatives were on that devised this ad, but it's got a far more mushroom than caffeine vibe.
Sunday TV Ratings: de Minaur’s Untimely Departure Proves Ratings Ace For Nine
Sadly no more Aussies in the singles at the Oz Open. However, still plenty of Russians that you can secretly boo.
The Upside & STRONG Pilates Partner On Sustainable Collection
Do you find yourself excessively farting at yoga? Perhaps Pilates is a better option for you and nearby yoga classmates?
MFA Expands Elearning Program To Entire Industry
Banned from pottery class? Couldn't stop giggling during life drawing? Perhaps these courses are more up your alley.
AGL Powers More Household Essentials With Electricity, Gas, Telco and Netflix
AGL Energy and Netflix have entered into an exclusive energy and streaming partnership, available to residential customers. The new offer provides customers with AGL’s competitive electricity rates and Netflix Standard with Ads (RRP $6.99 per month or almost $84 annually), all included in the plan. AGL Chief Customer Officer, Jo Egan, said the exclusive energy […]