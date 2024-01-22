Leading Footy Stars Shine In Latest PUMA Campaign

Some of football’s biggest stars have today fronted a new campaign from global sports brand PUMA, helping to launch the next-gen FUTURE, ULTRA and KING football boots as part of the 2024 Phenomenal Pack.

The advanced boot launch features some of the most high-profile athletes in Australia and New Zealand, representing AFL, AFLW, NRL and NRLW.

The creative features Jordan De Goey, Mon Conti, Isabelle Kelly, Nicho Hynes, Cam Munster, first-year sensation and No.1 draft pick Harley Reid, Josh Addo-Carr, Keeley Davis, Tiana Penitani, Em Bates, Anne Hatchard, Sabrina Frederick, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Niall Williams-Guthrie, Jack Steele and Harry McKay.

Not your ordinary boots, the new ULTRA, FUTURE and KING are providing the footballing world with the latest in innovation and technology, ensuring the future looks better than ever before.

The featured creative targets footy fans from all corners of Australia, and New Zealand as PUMA prepares for an exciting 2024 season across two of the biggest codes.

In conjunction with creative agency Bursty and media agency Havas, the campaign will be executed across OOH, social, digital, retail and Ecomm, helping to highlight the ground-breaking technology with creative tailored by market through the use of key talent that resonates specifically in the region.

“PUMA have strategically built and grown our local market presence through representing some of the region’s most dynamic and engaging athletes both on and off the pitch. Building on the success of last year’s campaign, we have a continued focus to further leverage our key athletes in a targeted manner with creative varying state by state and across codes,” said senior head of marketing, Neysa Goh.

With PUMA now entering the second year of a strategic partnership with Rebel Sport, year-on-year success has seen the product expand to 160 stores nationwide, providing PUMA the opportunity to further their reach amongst key consumer groups.