John Phung Joins G-Squared From AKQA

Digital consultancy G Squared has appointed former senior AKQA, Digitas and Dentsu data strategy specialist John Phung (lead image) as head of data and analytics.

In the newly created role, Phung will lead G Squared’s data analysis and reporting capabilities in paid media, SEO, and web. He will work closely with its consultants to provide strategic insights for clients, including maximising investment decisions with best-practice attribution models across the entire digital marketing mix.

With over ten years of digital experience in data strategy and activation roles with clients, Phung previously worked at AKQA, where he was the lead data marketing specialist managing data-driven strategies for marketing technology and communication programs. He also held senior roles at Digitas and Dentsu where he was national analytics manager for Amnet – the trading desk for Dentsu-Aegis network.

“As we continue to innovate and drive superior outcomes for clients, we recognised an opportunity to leverage and enhance our current data and analytics capabilities, which will deliver enhanced returns on their marketing investment,” said George Photios, co-founder and director of G Squared.

“John’s hugely experienced and aligned with our client ambitions and those of the agency. His broad skill set and background in data, analytics and tech platforms enable him to collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders to deliver top-tier data-driven strategies, and we’re delighted to welcome him to our team”.

“The opportunities for leveraging data and analytics to drive meaningful results for G Squared’s clients is vast. Having worked for a number of large multinational networks in recent years, I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to one of the leading independent digital consultancies in the country,” said Phung.

G Squared integrates paid media, SEO and web to drive business results for clients that include Mirvac, Mitsubishi Electric, Meriton, Bunnings and Specsavers. It recently launched Burrow, a dedicated 24/7 community management and social monitoring agency, to mitigate online brand risk.