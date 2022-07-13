Jess Clancy Wins 2022 Brian White Scholarship

Jess Clancy Wins 2022 Brian White Scholarship
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Edith Cowan University Western Australia Broadcasting student Jess Clancy has been named the winner of the 2022 Brian White Scholarship, CRA announced today.

Clancy (pictured) will undertake an eight-week paid placement, working for two weeks each in the newsrooms of Nine Radio, SCA, ARN and NOVA Entertainment.

Clancy was selected as the recipient of the award from nine university media students, following a workshop with radio news directors. The workshop was led by commercial radio news leaders, Brooklyn Ross (ARN), Michelle Stephenson (NOVA Entertainment), Natalie Peters (Nine Radio) and Amy Goggins (Southern Cross Austereo).

The finalists took part in a series of newsroom exercises and were required to record a live cross about a current news event.

CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals congratulated Clancy for her outstanding achievement in winning the Brian White Scholarship. “The scholarship supports aspiring young journalists make the transition from academic studies to working in a dynamic radio newsroom. CRA wishes Jess all the best and we are sure she will enjoy her future career in news journalism.”

Clancy thanked CRA for “the amazing opportunity” and also lecturers at Edith Cowan University for helping her to “grow as a radio news journalist.”

“I can’t wait to be immersed in the news cycle and have a chance to learn from the best journalists in the country during the eight-week placement.”

The scholarship is named after legendary radio broadcaster Brian White, who served as general manager of 3AW in Melbourne and was a mentor to many radio journalists. This is the sixth year that the scholarship has been facilitated by the commercial radio industry.

The competition is open to recent graduates or students who are in their final year of study in a relevant course such as Communications, Media, Journalism and Radio.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Brian White Scholarship CRA

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]