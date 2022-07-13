Jess Clancy Wins 2022 Brian White Scholarship

Edith Cowan University Western Australia Broadcasting student Jess Clancy has been named the winner of the 2022 Brian White Scholarship, CRA announced today.

Clancy (pictured) will undertake an eight-week paid placement, working for two weeks each in the newsrooms of Nine Radio, SCA, ARN and NOVA Entertainment.

Clancy was selected as the recipient of the award from nine university media students, following a workshop with radio news directors. The workshop was led by commercial radio news leaders, Brooklyn Ross (ARN), Michelle Stephenson (NOVA Entertainment), Natalie Peters (Nine Radio) and Amy Goggins (Southern Cross Austereo).

The finalists took part in a series of newsroom exercises and were required to record a live cross about a current news event.

CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals congratulated Clancy for her outstanding achievement in winning the Brian White Scholarship. “The scholarship supports aspiring young journalists make the transition from academic studies to working in a dynamic radio newsroom. CRA wishes Jess all the best and we are sure she will enjoy her future career in news journalism.”

Clancy thanked CRA for “the amazing opportunity” and also lecturers at Edith Cowan University for helping her to “grow as a radio news journalist.”

“I can’t wait to be immersed in the news cycle and have a chance to learn from the best journalists in the country during the eight-week placement.”

The scholarship is named after legendary radio broadcaster Brian White, who served as general manager of 3AW in Melbourne and was a mentor to many radio journalists. This is the sixth year that the scholarship has been facilitated by the commercial radio industry.

The competition is open to recent graduates or students who are in their final year of study in a relevant course such as Communications, Media, Journalism and Radio.