Jaywing Wins a2 Milk’s SEO & Digital PR

Data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing has been appointed by The a2 Milk Company (a2MC) to lead SEO and to amplify digital content and PR across its suite of platforms.

Jaywing won the business following a competitive pitch and will initially focus on the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands, as well as consulting on the a2MC broader website portfolio in Australia.

Leveraging Jaywing’s integrated performance marketing, data and creative capabilities, the agency will develop holistic organic search and digital PR strategies to drive brand awareness and educate audiences about the benefits of a2 Milk and a2 Platinum.

Founded in New Zealand in 2000, a2MC uses selected cows that naturally produce milk without A1 beta-casein protein, which may cause digestion issues for some people. Its range includes fresh milk, long-life UHT milk, infant milk formula and milk powders.

Edith Bailey, chief marketing officer, The a2 Milk Company, said: “Ensuring we maintain the strongest digital presence is critical. Jaywing demonstrated a clear understanding of our business objectives and offered clear and proven strategic solutions, backed by an experienced team, that can deliver on them.”

Tom Geekie (lead image), CEO, Jaywing added: “The a2 Milk Company is a globally recognised brand and one that continues to innovate to meet customer demand. We are delighted they selected Jaywing, recognising how our approach to performance media, data and creative combines to drive real results. We look forward to working alongside them to realise their objectives.”

The appointment by a2MC is the latest major win for Jaywing, joining Myer, New Balance, Cashrewards and Bupa. Other clients include Athena, Princess Polly, Employment Hero, New Balance, Noble Oak, Royal Doulton, Waterford Crystal and Lyres.