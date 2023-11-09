Jameson Whiskey Channels “Most Interesting Man In The World” But Comes Up Well Short

Irish whiskey brand Jameson has unveiled its latest global campaign called “Must be a Jameson”.

The work, via Ogilvy, plays for laughs with its hero, the charming protagonist José, playing the super smooth lead role in work that’s clearly aimed at attracting younger drinkers.

The big budget spot, directed by Bryan ‘King Of The Superbowl’ Buckley, is eerily reminiscent of Dos Equis’ ‘Most Interesting Man In The World’ ads that famously ran for 12 years from 2006. If you haven’t seen the legendary comic spots, revisit some HERE and HERE.

Commenting on the work, Buckley said: “Each spot we’ve painstakingly created is an uplifting and engaging piece of narrative, essentially mini-films designed to make the world stop and take notice of Jameson in the best sort of way.”

The new work launches this week in the US across TV, audio, social OOH and streaming channels, with a global rollout to quickly follow. Watch it below: