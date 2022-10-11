Host/Havas Promotes Alyce Gillis To Head Of Strategy

Host/Havas has announced the promotion of Alyce Gillis (lead image) to the newly created role of head of strategy, where she will lead the large and growing department of strategists across creative, brand, social, CX, and data.

With over 12 years’ experience, Gillis has been with Host/Havas for four years and prior to that she led strategy at One Green Bean (part of Havas Creative Group). As part of her promotion, Gillis now joins the Host/Havas leadership team.

Gillis’ promotion comes off the back of Host/Havas’ significant growth with recent new business wins including Toursim Fiji, several new CX projects, and HelloFresh. The move further cements Host/Havas as a strategic and creative powerhouse under one of the most experienced and respected strategists in the country, chief strategy officer Olly Taylor, also head of Havas Labs (the research division of the Havas Australia Creative Group). In its first full year of operation Havas Labs has been shortlisted for research agency of the year and recently launched a significant study into evolving Australian Values that has received extensive national media coverage.

Gillis commented, “The last four years at Host/Havas have given me incredible opportunities to grow and expand my strategic skills, and I’m looking forward to this next chapter. It’s a great opportunity to lead a very talented bunch of planners on our amazing existing clients and some exciting new ones too.”

Taylor added: “We’re thrilled about Alyce’s promotion to lead strategy at Host/Havas – there’s no better way to promote than to promote on true merit from within. Over the last six years Alyce has proved herself to be a world class strategist across the board and she is highly respected internally and by clients. This promotion is recognition of Alyce’s talent and performance.”