Herald Sun Responds To Victorian Government’s Shock Newspaper Ad Ban

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
In a move that has firmly rattled the Victorian newspaper industry, the Andrews government (pictured daniel andrews)has declared that it is banning all public sector advertising in public newspapers.

On Monday evening the government said via its media agency OMD that “all Victorian public sector print advertising in major metropolitan newspapers will cease from July 1, other than those required under statute’’.

The Herald Sun, which has a total print and digital monthly readership of 4.2 million people, expressed concerns about the decision.

It said, “the government did not respond to a series of questions put to it on Monday about the unprecedented move”.

The newspaper had requested that the government clarify whether the ban would include road safety campaigns and activities designed to reduce the road toll; bushfire preparation information and alerts; public health alerts; family violence prevention initiatives and many more pieces of key information such as major roadworks and the promotion of regional tourism.

Opposition leader John Pesutto is reported to have said: “The government needs to explain the reasons for this decision and whether it is a cost-cutting measure because of the dire state of Victoria’s finances or if there are other motives at play.”

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson is reported to have said “The Victorian government is recalibrating advertising spending towards television and digital channels”.

 

 

