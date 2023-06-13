Havas Unveils Global Brand Refresh

Havas Unveils Global Brand Refresh
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



For the first time in 20 years, Havas has streamlined its brand architecture and updated its look, making it more modern, meaningful, and easier to navigate for clients, partners, and talents.

The team at London-based Conran Design Group, Havas’ leading strategic branding agency, helped realise the project, producing a new, unified brand that is powerful, iconic, and timeless, to better reflect the group’s integrated model, and further establish its unique positioning around meaningfulness and entertainment.

Marking a defining moment in Havas’ almost 200-year history the refreshed look and reimagined brand architecture will support the acceleration of its strategy rooted in integration. The move will bring all Havas branded networks and operating companies under one new, shared brand identity, which will amplify the true nature of Havas: a client-centric, creative powerhouse that is part of the Vivendi Group, at the crossroads of entertainment and communications. Non-Havas branded networks and operating companies will maintain their individual identities but will add an endorsement that clearly links back to Havas.

In Australia, Havas’s brands include Host/Havas, Red Havas, Havas Media, Havas Blvd, H/commerce, Havas People, One Green Bean, Organic, Frontier Australia, Pulse and its most recent acquisition Bastion Brands. Specific changes to these brands will be communicated and rolled out later in the year.

The refresh kicks off globally from 13 June 2023 (Paris time), with Havas’ headquarters in Paris and Havas Villages around the globe starting in London, Madrid, Mumbai, and New York, before rolling out companywide, including Australia, in phases. The update encompasses all Havas physical and digital branding worldwide, including a new corporate website organised by core services, providing a more client-centric experience.

As one of the six largest groups globally with more than 22,000 people in over 100 countries, a single, modernised, dynamic brand elevates Havas’ offer and unlocks value for clients and talent alike. The new brand is all about positive upward momentum, expressed visually with a dynamic edge that represents the creativity and forward-looking mentality at the heart of Havas’ business.

“Havas is unique in being the most integrated, meaningful, and entertainment-oriented group in our industry. Our new identity is much more than a logo change. It reinforces our difference and gives us a competitive advantage by simplifying our service lines and highlighting our core values.” said James Wright, CEO of Havas Creative Group Australia and global CEO of Red Havas.

“This refresh ensures we are treating our brand as a powerful, meaningful business asset and capitalising on our integrated approach to deliver seamless communications strategies that exceed our clients’ expectations,” said Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media Group Australia.

For Thom Newton, global CEO of Havas-owned Conran Design Group, meaning lies at the heart of the new brand. “Making the Havas brand a meaningful business asset, meant addressing two fundamental challenges. The first, to improve client-centricity by integrating the brand architecture system and optimising the navigation of services. The second, to make the Havas brand truly distinctive through a new visual identity built around a characterful, modern logotype and signature assets that represent positive momentum. The new visual identity and endorsement system will present all Havas networks and operating companies as ‘One Havas’, making the group more meaningful as a multiplier that adds value across the portfolio,” Thom said.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Havas

Latest News

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
  • Marketing

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
  • Marketing

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
  • Marketing

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
  • Technology

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]

Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property
  • Marketing

Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property

Independent media agency Yango has recently added Parramatta Eels and Frasers Property Industrial to its client portfolio. Yango’s remit for the iconic Sydney-based NRL team encompasses media strategy, planning and buying, working with the Parramatta Eels marketing team to maximise game day ticket sales and hospitality, as well as club membership. Parramatta Eels, head of […]

McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7
  • Marketing

McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7

Ward 7 (formerly trading as McCann Health in Australia) is a new name in the Australian healthcare marketing communications market. However, its ownership, brand leadership, structure, and people remain exactly the same. Along with separate sister agency, Ward6, it now forms the region’s leading healthcare communications network with well-established global connections and a talented team […]

Businesswoman giving a high five to male colleague in meeting. Business professionals high five during a meeting in boardroom.
  • Marketing

Shortlists Released For The WARC Awards For Effectiveness 2023 In Association With LIONS

The shortlists are announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with LIONS. Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories has been judged by a high-calibre international jury, who have applied the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the WARC/LIONS B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique […]