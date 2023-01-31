GroupM Officially Launches New Merged Global Agency EssenceMediacom

GroupM has formally launched EssenceMediacom with 10,000 people across 120 offices around the globe.

EssenceMediacom should combine Essence’s performance, data, analytics, and creative technology smarts with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media knowledge. It will be led by global CEO Nick Lawson.

In Australia, EssenceMediacom is set to become one of the largest agencies in the market with more than 550 people and close to $1 billion in billings. Essence’s data and tech-led approach will be coming to New Zealand for the first time, led by former MediaCom New Zealand managing director Zac Stephenson.

“We’re excited to bring our ‘breakthrough’ ambition to our clients locally. Here in Australia and New Zealand, we’ve got a team of energetic and talented people who have been working towards this launch, bringing together the amazing depth of talent, data, tools and technology in Essence and MediaCom to bring unmatched capability to clients,” said Pat Crowley, Australia and New Zealand CEO, EssenceMediacom.

“At the core of building EssenceMediacom is the recognition that we need to be a new kind of media agency that is fit for purpose in the future. We’ve been honing our skills and expertise, and sharpening our ability to help marketers break through.”

GroupM said that the whole operation will be underpinned by EMOS – EssenceMediacom’s Operating System.

This modular suite of tools and data will connect technology from Essence, MediaCom, and GroupM’s make it available to the teams and their global clients including adidas, Bayer, Dell, Google, Mars, NBCUniversal, PlayStation, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Uber. As such it will be responsible for more than $21 billion in global media billings upon launch.

Locally, EssenceMediacom has Commonwealth Bank, Isuzu, KFC, Myer, nib and Queensland Government in Australia, and Fonterra and Lion in New Zealand on its books.

Rupert McPetrie, EssenceMediacom’s APAC CEO, said: “This is a hugely exciting day for our people, our clients and our partners. With Essence and MediaCom joining forces, we have an extraordinary opportunity in front of us to deliver breakthrough thinking and work to drive growth for brands and businesses. In the fast-changing APAC region, which is also an important priority globally, we look forward to working together to continually push what’s possible in media, with category-defining innovations to create advantage for our clients in the new communications economy.”

EssenceMediacom will form part of GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, giving it access to data and benchmarks powered by the company’s cross-channel performance division GroupM Nexus and Choreograph, GroupM’s data and technology services provider.

Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM added : “The fusion of Essence’s measurement and data-driven DNA with MediaCom’s scale and strategic expertise creates something truly unique in the marketplace. Alongside Mindshare, Wavemaker, and mSix&Partners, the launch of EssenceMediacom ensures we have the solutions and thinking to meet the needs of every brand and marketer seeking to grow their business in the new economy. I’m personally excited to see the way EssenceMediacom’s commitment to creating breakthroughs will change expectations for what’s possible in business, culture, and marketing and produce enormous value for our clients.”