Go Behind The Screens With Samsung Ads At The Next B&T Breakfast Club!

The B&T Breakfast Club is back and we’re heading to Sydney’s 12-Micron with Samsung Ads to go Behind The Screens of free ad-supported TV (FAST).

Lead image: Alex Spurzem, general manager, Samsung Ads ANZ

Ad-supported streaming has taken centre stage this year, following a decade of ad-less viewing. Now, FAST has been added to the growing number of acronyms to describe TV viewing experiences including SVOD, ACR, FAST, VOD, OTT and BVOD.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST!

In this B&T Breakfast Club, we’ll go Behind the Screens with Samsung Ads’ new report on TV viewing behaviours and, for the first time ever, offer an in-depth guide to FAST in Australia.

Along with a tasty breakfast, you’ll be able to hear from a panel of experts on how to decode the TV landscape, the opportunities around ad-funded streaming and whether the best things in life truly are free.

Speaking on the panel and during the will be:

Alex Spurzem (Speaker), general manager, Samsung Ads ANZ

Cam Price, co-founder & CEO, Lead Story

Fiona Roberts, managing director, MiQ ANZ

Paige Wheaton, chief investment officer, Initative

Richard Wheeler (Moderator), head of agency & development, Samsung Ads

Yael Milbank, managing director, Magnite ANZ

Interested? You should be. Here are all the details:

DATE: Thursday, 26 October 2023

TIME: 8:00 — 10:00am

LOCATION: 12 Micron – Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo, NSW, 2000

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER YOUR INTEREST!