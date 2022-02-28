Georgia Love Kisses Seven Goodbye & Announces She’s Moving Into PR
Former Bachelorette, Georgia Love has announced that she will be leaving the channel Seven newsroom and moving into PR.
A journalist moving into public relations is nothing new, but of course, Love’s move comes off the back of her racism scandal.
Infamously, Love posted a story to Instagram of a cat inside a dumpling restaurant with the caption “shop attendant or lunch?!”
The scandal led to Love being benched from reporting and she was moved to production.
Now, News.com.au has reported that Love has quit Seven and is set to begin a new role at a content marketing agency, Enthral as a senior public relations and content manager.
Love confirmed the news to The Herald Sun, and said: “I’m looking forward to putting the skills, knowledge and experience learnt from 11 years working in newsrooms into something new, while still remaining within the media industry.
“Storytelling has always been what I love the most about being a journalist, so when the opportunity came up to work with an agency that puts storytelling first and has a strong journalistic DNA, it couldn’t have been a better fit.
“Media is such a fast-changing landscape and I’m excited to explore another facet of this industry I love so much.
“While any new job can be daunting, I feel extremely positive about this move and can’t wait to get to work and make my mark on the world of brand storytelling.”
I suppose who better to move into a PR role? Then an influencer and media personality that has survived a scandal.
