Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content.

Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are:

• Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content in FY22, a $20 million increase on the previous year. • Around 80 percent of total content expenditure is on Australian programming.

• Commercial television broadcasters show an average of 73 per cent Australian content on their main channels, significantly exceeding their 55 per cent quota obligation.

• Almost 24,000 hours of Australian programming was delivered in 2021 by commercial television broadcasters, despite the ongoing impact of COVID on production output.

• Investment in trusted local news continues to increase – in metropolitan areas, expenditure is at its highest level in five years. News also remains a focus in regional areas, where expenditure increased by more than 10 percent between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Free TV CEO, Bridget Fair (lead image) said: “Commercial television broadcasters are proudly Australian, and continue to be the single biggest provider of Australian content in both hours and dollars. No other platform comes close to the level of commitment we see from Free TV broadcasters.

“It is positive to see this investment increasing year-on-year, ensuring that every Australian can continue to access the trusted local news, Australian drama and entertainment programming and live and free sport at no cost, no matter where they live or how much they earn. In these times of cost-of-living pressures and social media misinformation, our universal, free service has never been more important.”