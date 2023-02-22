Fox League Blasts Into 2023 NRL Season With Hoverboards & Jetpacks

Fox League blasts into 2023 and to celebrate, Braith Anasta and Michael Ennis officially launch into the season – on water-powered jet-packs.

Fox league will tackle 2023 with a bumper programming schedule and all-star talent line-up ahead of the NRL Telstra Premiership Season with unrivalled coverage on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

To celebrate, Fox League talent including Mal Meninga, Matty Johns, Cooper Cronk and Yvonne Sampson joined a suite of expert analysts, commentators, hosts and players at Darling Harbour to witness the amusing spectacle.

After the experts put on their show, it became clear that hoverboarding wasn’t as easy as it seemed for the rugby legends, as they struggled to throw a ball around and repeatedly dived headfirst into the water .

It was announced at the media event that Meninga, a Rugby League Immortal, will join Yvonne Sampson and Cooper Cronk on Fox League’s “Super Saturday” coverage which will see Foxtel and Kayo Sports broadcast every Saturday game live and ad-break free during play.

Fox Sports, executive director, Steve Crawley, said: “Rugby League is entering a new era with the Dolphins joining the competition and we’ll be there every step of the way to bring fans closer to the action on Fox League. We’re privileged to have an immortal in Mal Meninga front Super Saturday for us alongside Yvonne Sampson – while the Matty Johns Show and NRL 360 return bigger and better than ever before.”

Monday to Wednesday, NRL 360 will continue to set the news agenda with host Braith Anasta. Joined by Paul Kent, the pair will dissect the good, the bad and the ugly throughout the 2023 season, with the best rugby league journalists in the game and a rotating panel of former star players, including Gorden Tallis, Cooper Cronk, Michael Ennis, and Corey Parker.

“Face-to-Face on Fox” returns with Yvonne Sampson and Jake Duke as they interview key characters in and around rugby league to deliver compelling storytelling on Monday nights including first guest Harry Grant.

You can catch the “Matty Johns Podcast” returning Tuesday’s bigger and better than ever with analysis from game’s greatest minds.

New in 2023 will be an extended pre-game coverage, on Thursday nights now a 90-minute preview before the first kick-off of the round. Join Jess Yates, Gorden Tallis, Greg Alexander, and Michael Ennis to preview the biggest matches and showcase the game’s superstars.

On Thursday’s “The Late Show with Matty Johns Live” will deliver footy’s funniest panel including Gorden Tallis, Bryan Fletcher, and Nathan Hindmarsh with the return of the much loved “Fletch & Hindy” segment including exclusive interviews with players, coaches and rugby league personalities.

Fridays on Fox League will have fans sorted with extended post-game coverage with the first word on the biggest talking points of the round.

Braith Anasta headlines “The Sunday Ticket” coverage with five hours of family-friendly footy on Fox League, the destination for all games on Sunday live and ad-break free during play.

Matty Johns will be back for laughs and all-class entertainment on “Sunday Night with Matty Johns Live” joined by “Fletch & Hindy” and current superstars of the game.

Kayo Sports, executive director, Cate Hefele, said: “As the go-to streaming destination for NRL with every game, every round live and ad-break free, powered by the best commentary team in the business and game-changing features, Kayo Sports will provide fans with the convenience to watch their favourite team and NRL moments whenever, wherever and however they want.”

“And with the Redcliffe Dolphins entering the competition, Kayo Sports will be the place to be for even more live games and more Queensland rivalry, including for Dolphins home games, where fans can cheer on their team in the newly named Kayo Stadium.’’

Fox League, available to watch on Foxtel and stream on Kayo Sports, is the home of Rugby League with every game of every round of the 2023 NRL Telstra Premiership, plus every game before the Grand Final, live and ad-break free during play and in HD.