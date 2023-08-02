Former GroupM & Initiative Strategist David Fish Launches Guide To Winning Presentations

Former advertising strategist, speaker, coach David ‘Fishy’ Fish (lead image), who held senior roles with Initiative and GroupM, has launched his first book, What it Takes to Create Winning Presentations, aimed at helping media sales teams master the art of strategic storytelling.

Drawing upon decades of experience working with the world’s largest advertisers and global agency networks, Fishy outlines what it takes to connect, engage and convince through well crafted presentations. He said he wrote the book because “too many great ideas get lost in boring and confusing presentations. A gap needs closing to help support media sales, strategists and clients in creating and delivering presentations that help them convince people to buy into and buy their ideas.”

Filled with tools developed from proven presentation strategies, Fishy shows marketing and sales teams how to become confident strategic storytellers and win more pitches, eliminating the common mistake of “starting with what they want to sell rather than what the audience wants or really needs to help them do their job.”

“As budgets tighten every presentation, every idea and every solution becomes more critical while at the same time, it is getting harder to get time to present and sell your ideas,” he said.

“The explosion of online meetings has dramatically highlighted that most presentations are dull and overly long, and, honestly, they are pretty awful at the job they need to do. As a result, very few people are excited by the prospect of sitting through another hour-long carousel of slides. That all puts hitting the budget at risk.”

As a globally recognised strategist and record-breaking pilot, Fishy brings simplicity to the complex. Rising to become chief strategy officer, Fishy worked with some of the world’s largest advertisers and media sales houses, and now through his consulting business, No Two Fish, he is a sought-after trainer and speaker who helps leaders and sales teams gain strategic clarity to unlock the potential of their ideas.

What it Takes to Create Winning Presentations is Fishy’s first book which is published by Publish Central and now available at all leading bookstores and online retailers.