EAT Unveils Vision To Make Ageism A Non-Issue For The Next Generation
The Experience Advocacy Taskforce (EAT) is calling for the media and advertising industry to take immediate action and work towards making ageism a non-issue for the next generation of industry professionals.
Using Global Ageism Awareness Day (October 7) as a platform to raise awareness of the existence and impact of ageism in Australia’s media and advertising industry, EAT says it is a sad, and frightening, statistic that only five per cent of the media industry’s workforce is age 50 or over, significantly lower than the Australian workforce average.
Greg Graham, EAT’s founder said the Taskforce was founded to work alongside Industry Bodies and Leaders to increase understanding and awareness of ageism and its effect on the industry, with an ultimate goal to change how people think, feel, and act about ageism.
Graham said: “Ageism is widespread, but often concealed, and the only way forward is to start to change the narrative and bring the discussion out of the shadows by spreading awareness. When we consider that only 5 per cent of media industry employees are over age 50, we know we cannot keep discriminating against such a huge and experienced pool of our workplace population.
“To improve our industry and take advantage of the vast amount of experience that these workers bring, we need to update our attitudes, structures, and practices and work towards ending ageism discrimination.”
Graham continued: “Even more concerning is when we consider the long-term impact of ageism on future generations.”
In terms of retaining and employing people over 40 years, ageism is one of the greatest forms of discrimination in Australia and is is even more extreme in the media and advertising industry. It has the highest unconscious biases. But like all forms of discrimination, it effects people’s health and wellbeing and as an industry it limits diversity of thinking which is proven to be more productive
By working with Industry Bodies and Leaders, EAT is committed to breaking down barriers that perpetuate age-based discrimination and foster an age-inclusive industry that values the wisdom and experience of individuals. As a benchmark EAT is asking industry leaders and bodies to actively engage by developing workplace initiatives and policies to address the issue so collectively, we can work to effectively combat ageism and promote an environment that values experience.
Simple immediate actions include:
Challenge age-related biases and assumptions, fostering a workplace environment where expertise is celebrated irrespective of age.
Take the pledge and show support by signing EAT’s Change Org petition. https://www.change.org/experienceadvocacy
Make a difference and stamp out unconscious bias by doing the SBS Age Diversity Model and Every Age Counts Quiz. https://inclusion-program.com.au/ and https://www.everyagecounts.org.au/quiz
EAT is conducting initial research to assess the scale of the issue which will be followed by in-depth studies to provide greater insight and explore solutions to address ageism issues. Results from these studies will be shared generously across the industry encouraging agencies to take note and implement D&I initiatives that include ageism as a priority.
Graham continued: “We know from global studies that a more diverse age workforce is more productive and proactive.
“We listen to conversations that colleagues are having about their years left in the industry and their feeling that they need to have an “Exit Plan” for when they reach the age of 40. It may seem like a plotline borrowed from a Netflix series but it is a topic that often comes up as many cannot see a lot of older workers working within their agency, and are worried for their future in this business.
“So much ageism happens unconsciously, and it’s allowed to keep happening because we are not celebrating experience and knowledge enough. EAT is about working towards making ageism a non-issue for future generations.
“Drawing attention to the existence and impact of ageism in our industry ahead of Global Ageism Awareness Day on October 7, is an opportunity to highlight the issue, but really a day is not the answer, we need to combat ageism every day of the year,” said Graham.
“EAT recognises this age imbalance is not new and change takes time, so we have set ourselves an ambitious – but we believe achievable – goal to dismantle the Taskforce by 2030,” he concluded.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Sparrow On The B&T Awards Live Judging: It’s A Day Of Inspiration
Over my 40+ year career, I have judged heaps of award shows both here and abroad. It is incredibly time-consuming and after doing it so many times, I still underestimate the time it’s going to take. Normally the deadline for round one online judging is looming and here I am on a Saturday arvo ploughing […]
Nearly Half Of Aussies Say There Aren’t Enough Live Music Venues
Almost half of Australians believe they are under-serviced when it comes to live music venues in their local area, new data has revealed, and they also have views on the services and facilities that need addressing. The data, released as part of the first annual Australian Live Music Census, was commissioned by Cedar Mill Group in order to understand […]
Darrell Lea Unwraps New Packaging Design Via SLIK
Independent creative agency SLIK has brought a new sense of joy to Darrell Lea, one of Australia’s oldest and loved confectionary brands, which has launched a new packaging design across its portfolio of products. Featuring the iconic Darrell Lea stripe in a refreshed design, along with bright, fun colours and dynamic product visuals, the new […]
10 Days Till The Australian Commercial Radio Awards
The countdown is on for the biggest ACRAs yet, as the 34th annual Australian Commercial Radio Awards celebrates the milestone of 100 years of radio in Australia. Around 1,000 people will attend the iconic harbourside venue ICC Sydney to find out who has been crowned the best-of-the-best in commercial radio this year. Some of Australia’s […]
7NEWS To Host 1 Hour Indigenous Voice Special
As the nation prepares to vote on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament on October 14, 7NEWS Spotlight will broadcast a live, one-hour television event to air this Sunday at 9.00pm AEDT on Channel 7 and 7plus. A defining moment in Australia’s history that will likely shape the path of reconciliation for years to come, 7NEWS Spotlight’s Michael Usher, Liam […]
Taika Waititi Saves The Day In Cheeky Tourism New Zealand Campaign
Taika Waititi, well known New Zealand born filmmaker and actor is helping promote tourism in new content created by Tourism New Zealand and Augusto. While in New Zealand filming HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death Season 2, Waititi spared some time to support New Zealand tourism. Directed by Jackie van Beek, ‘No Place Like […]
Aimee Buchanan, Ricky Chanana And More To Star In Adland’s First Ever Industry Pantomime
Nicole Bence, Peter Horgan and Aimee Buchanan are amongst the first industry executives to be named in the superstar cast for the Adland’s first ever industry pantomime “Addy Lala and the MOOD Tea Thieves”. They will be joined on stage by Vanya Mariana, Sam Buchanan, Casey Martin, Olivia Scott, Ricky Chanana, Roger Dunn, Paul Kent, […]
Robert Downey Jr Tackles A Killer Clown In Very Funny Stuff For Online Software Firm Aura
A-list Hollywood stars playing in the advertising space is hardly anything new, but hats off to cybersecurity software firm Aura for jagging some serious A-list clout for its new campaign in the shape of cinematic superstar, Robert Downey Jr. With a reported net worth of $US300 million ($A476 million) it’s not like the Iron Man/Oppenheimer […]
Sophie Lander Leaves cummins&partners After Just Over A Year
Sophie Lander has left cummins&partners as the firm’s national managing director. “After a massive 14 months, yesterday was my last day at cummins&partners. I will miss the phenomenal team, the amazing clients and the work we created together. They will continue to do great things,” she wrote on Instagram. She joined the creative/ media shop […]
Indie Full Service Agency Apparent Makes Three Senior Hires
Independent full service agency, Apparent, continues to strengthen its integrated offering with the appointment of three specialist senior team members. Jennifer Greatrex joins Apparent as group account director leading the global Google Cloud Portfolio. With experience in bringing the power of creativity and strategic insight into all campaigns and programs, she has worked in the […]
Roy Morgan: Aussies Shopping Around For Their Insurance As Cost Of Living Bites
New data from Roy Morgan shows as Australians have faced increasing cost of living pressures over the last two years fewer are automatically renewing their household insurance policies (a market of nearly 29 million policies) while an increasing number are approaching other companies and considering switching compared to two years ago. In the year to […]
KFC Opens First Ever Secret Nightclub With Aussie Producer Luude
Do you frequent nightclubs in the hope of finding a hot chick? Things just got easier at this KFC-themed discotheque.
SMI Data: Women’s World Cup Gives August Ad Spends A Handy Kickalong
Australia’s media agency market received a further boost from the FIFA Women’s World Cup in August, with SMI’s data showing higher TV Streaming and Direct Subscription TV ad spend in a market that was back 5.5 per cent against last year’s record level of August ad spend. Among the major media outdoor was again the […]
Hearts & Science Feeling Good About New Client Win
Hearts & Science has been appointed media agency for Cleaver’s Organic, part of one of Australia’s leading organic meat businesses, Hewitt Foods. Hearts will further launch the Cleaver’s Organic brand into the Australian market with its new positioning, ‘Meat you’ll feel good about’. The agency will undertake all media strategy, planning and buying across ATL and digital channels. […]
B&T Awards The Work: Best Digital Campaign Sponsored By Twitch
It’s hard to believe digital was once an outlier category. Then, we reasoned, such was its ubiquity there was no point having digital as a category at all. The outrage was real! Now, with no physical barriers other than their creative minds, the shortlisted work for the B&T Awards for Best Digital Campaign presented by […]
The Best Clients Are The Ones That Don’t Know What They Want
Ben Skelsey (lead image) is APAC managing director at global creative consultancy Huge. In this guest post, Skelsey takes a long look at the current state of the client-agency relationship and offers some exciting options… We’ve all been there: The client wants a new campaign, a new website, a new widget, and your team thinks […]
B&T Awards The Work: Programming Data Driven Marketing
Gone are the days where the ECD chose which exotic location he (and yes it always was a he) wanted to go.
Heinz Delivers Masterclass In Reactive Marketing After Viral Taylor Swift Photo
Still didn't get Tay Tay tickets after four days chained to your computer? Quell the inner rage with this latest.
Amazon’s Global Media Account Goes To Pitch
Move over Taylor Swift or Kamahl at your local RSL, Amazon's global media pitch just became the hottest ticket in town.
Youi Launches A Full Brand Refresh With New Campaign
Sadly, it would appear the woman who saved $54 at Youi & bought new boots has gone to the great ad graveyard in the sky.
Strength To Give Launches “There’s No One Like Me” National Brand Campaign, Via Supersolid
The Australian Bone Marrow Donor Registry has released its first campaign for its public-facing brand, Strength to Give, led by independent creative agency Supersolid. The nationwide effort aims to address the critical shortage of stem cell donors in Australia by recruiting three per cent of the eligible donor population aged 18-35. For many critically ill […]
Urgent Campaign ‘Another One Fights the Dust’ Calls Tradies To Fight Against Silica Dust Via Ogilvy
B&T is putting our serious pants on here and happy to support any campaign that helps improve worker's safety.
Who’s In The Money This Month? Find Out With B&T’s Best Performing Agencies!!
It's gold, silver & bronze for September's best agencies! And if there were actual medals, they'd be a Lindt chocolate.
Monday TV Ratings: The Block Beef Helps Nine To A Win
Yesterday's day off doing nothing to dampen TV numbers. Doing a lot in making it harder to come to work this morning.
Network 10’s Rod Prosser Gives B&T The Scoop On All-New Gladiators
Rod Prosser stops short of saying 10's Gladiator reboot has serious "perve factor". But it's not stopped B&T saying it.
Are You Paying Attention? Yahoo & Amplify Intelligence Partner In Programmatic Buying Market First
Is programmatic your game? Then there's lots of lessons here. And there's little to be had if it's not your game.
Kellogg’s Australia Rebrands To Kellanova
Kellogg’s Australia has rebranded to Kellanova. Still standing by its old "hook 'em with sugar" marketing strategy.
Amex Study: Aussies Adopting Savvy Spending Hacks To Sustain Travel, Dining & Luxury Shopping
B&T's unsure if the new RBA governor Michele Bullock reads B&T, but she'd probably not care for this inflationary read.
Elon Musk’s X Sued By Ad Firm Over Trademark Infringement
Who'd even want to be the world's richest person judging by the seemingly daily headaches you have to contend with?
Jimmy Rees Brings His Comedic Charms To New Audible Campaign Via Emotive
Much like hating on vegans, cinnamon, Harold from Neighbours & Christmas generally, is Jimmy Rees universally loved?
Nielsen Probed Grand Final Fans – Pies Supporters Are “Affluent”, Penrith Fans Love A Cruise!
New data reveals the likes of the grand final supporters. And it's tissues for Broncos & Lions fans after the weekend.
Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready
Generative AI strategy consultancy, GEN8, is poised to reshape the way businesses, marketers, and agencies work as it officially enters the market. GEN8 provides generative AI strategy, training and governance advisory to complex teams across APAC; turning new ways of working into new cutting-edge advantages. Soft-launching in May, inaugural clients include Grab, Southeast Asia’s super […]
TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network
Australia’s leading Transit Media specialist, TorchMedia, has today announced the expansion of its premium Canberra Light Rail portfolio, growing from five to nine stations covering the city’s entire light rail network.
The Countdown Is On! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close This Friday, Midnight Time!
As they say, the early bird gets the worm. But rest assured you won't get worms with this juicy budget ticket offer.
Mash Adds Genie Gurnani As Executive Drag Queen
Brands that could definitely do with an executive drag queen include Rio Tinto, Qantas & the Reserve Bank of Australia.
SA Tourism Brings In A Lenny Kravitz’s Classic For New Work Via Adelaide Agency Fuller
SA Tourism enlists Lenny Kravitz's 'Are you gonna go my way?' for latest tourist push. As in the song, not actual Lenny.