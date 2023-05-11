Dove Calls For A National Inquiry Into Body Image In A New Campaign Via PHD, FORWARD & POLY

Anonymous female model posing confidently in her natural body. Body positive young woman wearing underwear and sitting alone against a fabric background.
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Real beauty pioneer, Dove has partnered with Butterfly Foundation to call for a National Inquiry into body image in the hope to bring about real change to harmful body ideals in Australia. The first of its kind multi-channel campaign features advertising that visually evolves as more Australians sign the petition.

    The campaign created with PHD Australia and FORWARD aims to address the issue of body dissatisfaction in Australia after recent research commissioned by Dove revealed that more than half of Australian girls (58 per cent) are dissatisfied with their overall appearance.

    Christine Weatherby, Dove, marketing manager, Australia shares: “This call for a National Body Image Inquiry in partnership with Butterfly Foundation is the next necessary step to truly understand the reality and impact of body dissatisfaction in Australia, so that industry codes, policies and programs can be put in place to reduce the potential for harm within online and real-world environments, and to protect and support the body image of children, young people and adults.

    “Dove is calling for all Australians to sign the petition, increase awareness of this issue and ultimately drive change for young Australians impacted by body dissatisfaction. For every name added to the campaign, it takes us one step closer to succeeding in creating change.”

    Running across video, social, outdoor, influencer marketing and PR, the campaign forms the second phase of Dove’s #DetoxYourFeed platform launched earlier this year, and ignites greater social and political action behind Dove’s commitment to help all women develop a positive relationship with the way they look.

    Mitchell Long, PHD’s national head of strategy states: “Given the research findings and the fact that the last time a call for an inquiry into body image was in 2009, before many of today’s big social media apps even existed, PHD and FORWARD saw a genuine need for inquiry. To motivate action, a core part of our strategy was to visualise our progress as more Australians sign the petition in order to rally others to get behind the cause.”

    Dove and PHD engaged POLY, oOh! Media’s creative and innovation hub to bring the idea to life across iconic outdoor digital screens with responsive ads hosting a live tally that in turn evolves the artwork as more Australians sign the petition.

    The outdoor campaign features a live dynamic counter that invites people to sign the petition via a QR code. The creative is built upon Dove’s existing TVC of a girl on her mobile viewing toxic beauty advice which appears to be negatively impacting her self-esteem. As more people sign the petition, the number of toxic social tiles displayed decreases, enabling supporters to witness their impact and remove toxic advice from the girl’s feed in real-time. The executions will be supported on ground with brand ambassadors engaging the public to discuss and consider signing the petition.

    Neil Ackland, chief content, marketing & creative officer, oOh! said: “At POLY, we’re proud to have partnered with Dove, Butterfly and PHD to bring this important campaign to life. As a creative and innovation hub, we’ve pushed the boundaries to engage audiences via Out of Home and show them the impact of their support in real-time. It’s thrilling to see how technology can be used to drive social and political
    change. Dove’s campaign is a testament to POLY’s creativity and passion for innovation.”

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
    • Media

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

    Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
    • Marketing

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

    Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

    Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
    • Marketing

    Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

    Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

    B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
    • Partner Content

    B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

    B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
    • Marketing

    Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

    Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

    Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
    • Marketing

    Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

    Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

    Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
    • Marketing

    Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

    Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

    Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
    • Marketing

    Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

    Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

    Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
    • Technology

    Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

    Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

    Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
    • Technology

    Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

    Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

    Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
    • Marketing

    Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

    Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

    TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
    • Advertising

    TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

    Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]