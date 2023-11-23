Dentsu Creative Partners With La Roche-Posay On Sun-Safety Campaign

La Roche-Posay has partnered with Dentsu Creative to remind Australians to always practice sun safety and make skin checks a part of a regular health routine as “Your skin remembers harmful UV exposure that adds up over time”.

The public health awareness campaign launched this month as part of La Roche-Posay’s commitment to early detection of skin cancer through regular skin checks with charity partner Skin Check Champions in the lead-up to National Skin Cancer Action Week from November 20 to November 26.

“Our campaign is a reminder to all Australians to get their skin checked. It demonstrates all the every day UV exposure moments that you may have forgotten, but ‘Your Skin Remembers’. We are so proud to have partnered with La Roche-Posay on such an important message. It aligns beautifully with Dentsu Creative’s commitment to creating work that is good for people, good for society and good for business,” said Sarah McGregor, Dentsu Creative executive creative director.

“We know that Australia experiences some of the highest rates of skin cancer worldwide and La Roche-Posay are on a mission to conduct 1,000 skin checks at the iconic Bondi Beach during National Skin Cancer Action Week, plus more over the year at various locations. Dentsu Creative’s understanding of why sun safety is an important message for all Australians, and their ideas of how to get cut-through in a busy and cluttered media landscape will help elevate the educational work we have already been doing in this space as the months warm up,” said La Roche-Posay marketing director, Amélie Lacan.

The campaign is running across SVOD, digital display, out-of-home print and social media, all driving to a Lac Roche-Posay landing page.

Dentsu Creative won the competitive pitch for the campaign, run by La Roche-Posay, part of parent company L’Oréal, in August.

The launch of the campaign follows on from Dentsu Creative being announced as RMIT University’s new creative agency partner for APAC, Vicinity Centres and the appointment of Ben Coulson as Dentsu Creative Chief Creative Officer ANZ & Katie Firth as Melbourne Managing Director.

