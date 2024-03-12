Cody Simpson & Natalie Imbruglia Feature In Audible Australian Sleep Collection For The Insomniacs Amongst Us

New research confirms that only a third (34 per cent) of Aussies are getting adequate sleep. Audible has launched a new Australian Sleep Sound series designed to help Aussies get better sleep.

Launching in time for World Sleep Day (15 March), the new series features dreamy Australian poetry read by Natalie Imbruglia, water-based meditations performed by Cody Simpson, and an enchanting bedtime story read by Pallavi Sharda. The series is part of a new Audible Sleep collection, with dedicated meditations, all-night soundscapes, ASMR and bedtime stories to set listeners on a path to sleep.

“The right audio content paired with the perfect voice can be a screen-free gamechanger to help Aussies unwind and fall asleep,” said Ben Rolleston, country manager of Audible Australia. Knowing that more than half of Aussies often struggle to get to sleep, we’re delighted to release new, Australian-made sleep content to help listeners fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up in the right mindset”.

While the recommended amount of sleep for an average adult set by the CDC is at least seven hours, most Aussies (85 per cent) require close to a full eight hours to feel awake and energised throughout the day.

Encouragingly, 72 per cent of Aussies recognise the importance of regularly getting a good night’s sleep and consider the most important benefits to be thinking more clearly (51 per cent), improving mood/relationships (48 per cent), and reducing overall stress levels (47 per cent).

“Without adequate sleep, we are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, and increased appetite. At work, productivity typically takes a dive, which then compounds the stress caused by lack of sleep itself,” said Australia’s leading sleep expert, Olivia Arezzolo. “Listening to calming audio before bed, like meditations and sleep stories, can enhance relaxation and calmness, facilitating longer, deeper sleep”.

Four in five (83 per cent) Aussies are looking for new ways to get a better night’s sleep, and audio content is a strong addition to the bedtime routine. Two in five (41 per cent) Aussies already turn to audio content to ease into a restful night’s sleep by listening to audiobooks, meditations, and/or podcasts.

“Good quality sleep is the most important gift we can give ourselves,” said Audible Sleep Sound narrator Natalie Imbruglia. “Recording Dorothea Mackellar’s poetry was truly a magical experience. I was moved to tears while recording ‘My Country’, which made me fall in love with my homeland all over again”.