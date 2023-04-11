B&T TV: Spark Foundry’s Imogen Hewitt & Team Talk About Pitching, Planning & Growing

As the CEO of Spark Foundry, Imogen Hewitt’s time does not come cheap and nor is it often available. However, when B&T pitched up at Publicis’ Sydney offices, camera in hand, she just so happened to have a free moment.

We also happened to catch strategy director Joshua Green; head of planning & connection Sophie Langton; and Emily Guff, activation executive wandering around the office. We stuck our microphone in their faces to get their thoughts on adland.

Hewitt explained that while the agency’s clients weren’t asking them to do more with less in the age of declining budgets, Spark Foundry was determined to demonstrate more value than ever for the brands it works with.

Green, meanwhile, espoused the virtues of behavioural psychographic targeting in relation to soda brand Orangina and Langton talked about how the agency has grown over the last decade. Guff, on the other hand, gave B&T a very tasty lunch idea.