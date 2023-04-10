BMF Wins CRA Award For Aldi Christmas Campaign

Ad agency BMF (PICTURED) has won round 5 of the commercial radio Siren Awards with their radio ad campaign “ALDI Christmas 2022” for ALDI Australia.

The Sirens Council selected the BMF campaign as best campaign as well as the overall winner. The Sirens single winner and craft winner was ad agency M&C Saatchi’s (entered by Baiada) “Ugly Makes You Super (tech)” entry, for client, Steggles Turkey.

The creative team at BMF for the ALDI campaign, Josie Fox, Erica Mallett, Angel McMullan, and Harry Stanford said that the winning radio ads aimed to, “avoid the typical Christmas schmaltz by creating a tension between warm generosity and aggressive hosting. It really speaks to the realities of complex family relationships (but in a fun way!)

“Yes, we have hams to sell. But wrapping those hams in something that will make people smile, relate and actually lean in – that’s our goal. Sort of like… a hammy Trojan Horse.”

CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals said: “Congratulations to all our winners from round 5 of the 2023 Siren Awards. The ALDI Christmas ad campaign was incredibly relatable for many of us. BMF’s radio ads hit home with creativity while nailing a client brief with pinpoint accuracy. Such is the power of audio storytelling in supporting and evolving brand values.”

The BMF creative team added: “For us, radio is such a rewarding medium where the sky’s the limit.

“With only 15 seconds, it’s vital to be able to quickly and efficiently create a specific mood,” in a radio

ad, while, “having fun, ensuring the writing is sound-first, and using as much imagination as possible,”

is key to an effective campaign. “Because anything can happen in radio.”

Reflecting on what it means to win a commercial radio Siren Award, the BMF team said, “Winning the Siren would give us the confidence to always keep pushing radio as the massive creative opportunity it is. Being recognised would be really affirming.”

The commercial radio Siren Awards are run by CRA to recognise outstanding radio advertising and are judged by industry experts across five rounds throughout the year, plus a final call round.

Winning entries are entered into the 2023 Gold Siren Awards.

Listen to the winning Aldi ad here!

Round 5 Overall and Campaign Winner

Entering Company: BMF

Commercial Title: ALDI Christmas 2022

Brand: ALDI Australia

Advertising Agency: BMF

Creatives: Josie Fox, Harry Stanford, Erica Mallett & Angel McMullan

Creative Directors: David Fraser and Dantie Van Der Merwe

Single Winner

Entering Company: Baiada

Commercial Title: Ugly makes you super (Tech).

Brand: Steggles Turkey

Advertising Agency: M&C Saatchi

Creatives: Jason Leigh

Creative Directors: Sharon Edmondston, Cam Blackley

Craft Winner

Entering Company: Baiada

Commercial Title: Ugly makes you super (Tech).

Brand: Steggles Turkey

Production Company: Massive Music

Director: Nathan Cavaleri (Composer)

Casting: N/A

Sound Studio: Massive Music

Sound Engineer: Nathan Cavaleri (composer), Simon Kane (engineer).

Advertising Agency: M&C Saatchi

Creative Director: Sharon Edmondston