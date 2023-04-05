Huge Opportunity For Advertisers With 5.2m Aussies Eyeing Easter Getaways

One in ten Australians plan to travel during the Easter holiday period and one in four plan to spend $2,000 or more, according to new data from Blis (lead image: Emma-Jayne Owens, Blis APAC managing director).

Integrated ad planning and buying platform Blis has released its Travel ANZ Consumer Pulse Survey and shows an increased intent to travel later in the year, with a fifth of Australians planning a trip in the months following the Easter break.

That travelling population gives brands a huge opportunity to engage with up to 5.2 million Aussies.

During Easter, more than half of Australians plan to travel within their state. Australian travellers are twice as likely to plan a trip abroad post-Easter compared to the Easter holiday period, despite international travel still not being back up to pre-COVID levels.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said they would travel for a week or more, adding the school holiday break to their travel plans.

“It’s great to see Aussies truly embracing life after lockdown a year on and exploring their desires to get away on a holiday break. Blis research shows their positive sentiment coupled with ever increasing visitation and sets the scene for Easter travel and consumers’ intent to travel later this year” said Emma-Jayne Owens, Blis APAC managing director.

“The study showed people are not only planning to travel over Easter, they are also inclined to make bigger plans, such as travelling abroad, later in the year. This is a brilliant opportunity for brands to tap into this mindset early and get ahead of travellers’ plans.”

This sheer number of travellers offers a huge opportunity for brands to connect with consumers through out-of-home placements around airports and servos, as well as through savvy digital advertising.

The research also states that today’s travellers are feeling the interest rate pinch and are looking for value. Regardless of whether they’re planning a short trip away or an extended holiday break, half of travellers are looking for value above all else – opting for prepaid deals, camping trips or all-inclusive package getaways.

In comparison, just a fifth are investing in luxury escapes, and a third choose experiential holidays, such as cruises, beach escapes and sporting trips.