Huge Opportunity For Advertisers With 5.2m Aussies Eyeing Easter Getaways

Huge Opportunity For Advertisers With 5.2m Aussies Eyeing Easter Getaways
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



One in ten Australians plan to travel during the Easter holiday period and one in four plan to spend $2,000 or more, according to new data from Blis (lead image: Emma-Jayne Owens, Blis APAC managing director).

Integrated ad planning and buying platform Blis has released its Travel ANZ Consumer Pulse Survey and shows an increased intent to travel later in the year, with a fifth of Australians planning a trip in the months following the Easter break.

That travelling population gives brands a huge opportunity to engage with up to 5.2 million Aussies.

During Easter, more than half of Australians plan to travel within their state. Australian travellers are twice as likely to plan a trip abroad post-Easter compared to the Easter holiday period, despite international travel still not being back up to pre-COVID levels.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said they would travel for a week or more, adding the school holiday break to their travel plans.

“It’s great to see Aussies truly embracing life after lockdown a year on and exploring their desires to get away on a holiday break. Blis research shows their positive sentiment coupled with ever increasing visitation and sets the scene for Easter travel and consumers’ intent to travel later this year” said Emma-Jayne Owens, Blis APAC managing director.

“The study showed people are not only planning to travel over Easter, they are also inclined to make bigger plans, such as travelling abroad, later in the year. This is a brilliant opportunity for brands to tap into this mindset early and get ahead of travellers’ plans.”

This sheer number of travellers offers a huge opportunity for brands to connect with consumers through out-of-home placements around airports and servos, as well as through savvy digital advertising.

The research also states that today’s travellers are feeling the interest rate pinch and are looking for value. Regardless of whether they’re planning a short trip away or an extended holiday break, half of travellers are looking for value above all else – opting for prepaid deals, camping trips or all-inclusive package getaways.

In comparison, just a fifth are investing in luxury escapes, and a third choose experiential holidays, such as cruises, beach escapes and sporting trips.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Blis

Latest News

72andSunny Strengthens Design & Strategy Teams With New Hires
  • Advertising

72andSunny Strengthens Design & Strategy Teams With New Hires

72andSunny have strengthened its team in ANZ with new senior hires in their strategy and design teams. Shelley Mitchell joins as design director. She is highly awarded with a track record of excellence in the world of art direction, photography, film, experiential, branding, campaign development and content creation. Mitchell moved to New York in 1999 […]

Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital
  • Technology

Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital

Havas has acquired a majority stake in the award-winning media performance and data analytics agency Noise Digital. The acquisition brings one of Canada’s largest & advanced performance, data & analytics agency groups to Havas Media Group. Noise Digital will maintain its brand and integrate into Havas Media Group (HMG) North America under the leadership of […]

Seven, Arnott’s, Telstra CMOs & Lisa Ronson Announced As MFA Awards Signature Judges
  • Marketing

Seven, Arnott’s, Telstra CMOs & Lisa Ronson Announced As MFA Awards Signature Judges

The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has introduced Signature Judges, a new tier of judges for its 2023 Awards, with seven senior marketers joining the panels. The seven big-name judges are: Brent Smart, chief marketing officer, Telstra Jenni Dill, chief marketing officer, Arnott’s Lisa Ronson, adjunct profession, Deakin Business School & former CMO, Coles Martin […]

Pet Circle’s CMO Jon Wild Says Linear TV Is “Inflexible”
  • Media

Pet Circle’s CMO Jon Wild Says Linear TV Is “Inflexible”

Speaking at “The Future Of TV Advertising” event in Sydney yesterday, Pet Circle CMO Jon Wild criticised linear TV for being inflexible and slow in providing marketers with feedback data.  Wild, who heads marketing for online pet food retailer Pet Circle, was speaking on the panel “What CMOs need from TV today to drive effectiveness”. […]

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
  • Media

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director

Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]