AWARD School Announces Speakers For 2024
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



AWARD School has announced an ensemble of top ECDs, CCOs and CDs from renowned creative hubs, New York and Amsterdam, will join Australia’s creative leaders to share their insights with students as part of this year’s course.

This year, new course content will cover the latest trends and industry developments including creative AI, stereotyping, innovation, behaviour change and more – to equip participants with the tools and inspiration they need to excel in the dynamic world of commercial creativity.

Scott Dettrick, national co-head at AWARD School and creative director, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song said: “To have direct access to luminaries from the world’s creative capitals is a money-can’t-buy opportunity and we’re proud to be able to offer it exclusively to AWARD School students.”

Headline speakers for AWARD School 2024 include:

  • Eamonn Dixon, Executive Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners NYC: A specialist in experiential and digital activations.
  • Helen King, Creative Director, Adidas Amsterdam: An internationally acclaimed creative recognised for her work on blockbuster TV campaigns right through to immersive and interactive VR.
  • Ant Keogh, Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song: One of 10 global creative leaders recognised for reinventing the ad industry, Keogh will share his secrets to harnessing the power of film and TV.
  • Micah Walker, Chief Creative Officer/Founder, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, has worked with some of the world’s most respected brands and agencies. He’ll share the fundamentals of great film and TV – how to generate ideas, great ads, tight scripts, storyboards and more.
  • James Bruce, Founder, Strangelove Beverage co: The former AWARD School student will reveal the inspiration for his soda brand, which was acquired by Asahi in 2003, and how his simple idea for an adult soft drink became one of Australia’s fastest-growing beverage companies.
  • Esther Clerehan, Founder/CEO, CLEREHAN & mentor, The Aunties, brings a wealth of experience in developing creative talent. Students are in for a transformative mentorship experience.

More than 100 top industry creatives from agencies such as CHEP Network, Dentsu Creative, The Monkeys, 303 MullenLowe and Howatson+Co have also signed on as AWARD School tutors, hosting weekly tutorials and reviewing creative work as part of mentoring students through the 12-week course.

Says Sharon Edmondston, national school co-head and group creative director at M&C Saatchi: “Once again, some serious heavyweights have rallied to guide the next generation of storytellers, content creators and big thinkers through AWARD School, the industry’s must-do creative course.

“Importantly, everyone is welcome to apply. Whether you’re in regional or remote Australia, Southeast Asia or New Zealand, we have a comprehensive online program hosted by experts plus always-on assistance to support you. No experience is required.”




