AWARD School 2023 Super Jury Announced

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
The Australasian Writers and Art Directors (AWARD) has announced the lineup of local and international ‘Super Jurors’ who will select AWARD School 2023’s national top student.

This year’s Super Jury incorporates an exceptional group of ECDs, agency leaders, CCOs and strategists who follow in the steps of global ad industry leaders in choosing the winner of APAC’s premier course for aspiring creatives.

Clockwise from top left: Jo Wallace, Pia Chaudhuri, Nick Worthington, Laura Sampedro, Eamonn Dixon,
Mandie van der Merwe, Adrian Yeap, Sukesh Nayak, Parul Arora

The 2023 Super Jury members are:

  1. Jo Wallace, Global Executive Creative Director, Media.Monks (USA)
  2. Pia Chaudhuri, Global Creative Lead – Play Inclusion, LEGO (Denmark)
  3. Nick Worthington, Founder, The Tuesday Club (New Zealand)
  4. Laura Sampedro, Executive Creative Director, Mullen Lowe (USA)
  5. Eamonn Dixon, Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners (USA)
  6. Mandie van der Merwe, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative (Australia)
  7. Adrian Yeap, Executive Creative Director, Publicis (Singapore)
  8. Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy (India)
  9. Parul Arora, Creative Strategist, Meta (India)

Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, AWARD School national co-head said: “This year’s Super Jury has the fabulous job of judging AWARD School’s national winner in the program’s milestone 40th year. That’s 40 years of nurturing the industry’s best creative talent, which is an incredible achievement. We’re honoured to have such an esteemed group judge this year’s students’ work.”

Matt Chandler, AWARD School national co-head added: “This year’s Super Jury panel bears testament to the high regard and reputation AWARD School has now enjoyed for four decades. Students have set the bar high, and it will be tough selecting one winner out of a whole lot of talent.”

Parul Arora, creative strategist, creative shop, Meta said: “I’m honoured to be part of the Super Jury and look forward to being inspired by what is consistently amazing work. The new wave of creativity is going to rewrite rules of the past and as creative professionals, I believe we carry an important responsibility in moving culture and society forward with our ideas. Good luck to this year’s AWARD School graduates.”

Super Jury judging will occur online from this Friday, with the AWARD School state graduation nights taking place in QLD on 8 August, and NSW, VIC, WA, SA and Online Program on 9 August from 6:30pm.

The highly anticipated announcement of AWARD School’s national top student to be made on the evening of 17 August at The Gold Pencil Award Party at This Way Up: Australia’s Advertising Festival of Creativity in Sydney.

All state winners will automatically qualify for the Super Jury round.

Award School

