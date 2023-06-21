Australia’s LEAST Sexy Professions Named! Marketers, Designers, IT, [& Judges] Top Least Rootable List!

Sex health brand Lovehoney (that’s arguably a euphemism for vibrator purveyor!) has just released the findings of its ‘Sexist Professions’ survey and it’s all good news for fire fighters and female flight attendants and it’s all bad for marketers and those in the IT game.

Lovehoney claimed the survey was based on the views of 1000 sexually active Aussies and broke the results down into what both males and females think is the horniest and least horniest job.

When it came to the least sexiest job, pundits voted judges as the most dowdy and unrootable.

According to the numbers, these are Australia’s top five least sexiest professions (percentage of votes in brackets.)

1. Judges (0.75 per cent)

2. Web developers (one per cent)

3.  Politicians (one per cent)

4. Marketing executives (two per cent)

5. Designers (two per cent)

Commenting on the results, Lovehoney ambassador and male sex coach, Cam Fraser, said: “Judges, web developers, and politicians aren’t typically seen as professions that align with the gendered role of men when it comes to upholding the idealised depictions of masculinity.

“I also think that media has a part to play in our perceptions of these professions, with web developers very often depicted as nerdy, judges as older and emotionless, and politicians as sleazy and manipulative,” Fraser said.

So who got top billing for sexiest career?

The ladies voted firefighters into the number one sexy profession with 39 per cent of the vote. In good news for Scott Cam, overcharging builders came second with 38 per cent and policeman were third with 25 per cent.

Here’s how the ladies voted:

Cam noted on the ladies’ pick: “I think these jobs coming out as the most sexually attractive has to do with the perceived gender roles regarding masculinity in society that these professions entail.

“These [male] jobs also come with a high social status and prestige and require you to be somewhat physically fit and able, which is another stereotypically attractive quality.”

For the blokes, they (unsurprisingly) seemed to vote with a uniform fetish and stereotypical fantasies, with flight attendants deemed the most lusted after job for a woman. Nurses (no surprises there!) were second with 34 per cent of the vote, while secretaries were a distant third and 24 per cent of the vote.

Here’s how the blokes voted:

Cam said: “In these professions, women’s roles include being highly skilled but in a more caring capacity; being nurturing and providing support – all things which are stereotypically attractive to others when it comes to women’s gendered roles in society. We’ve also got television, movies, and pornography to thank for the portrayal of certain professions in seductive and sexy ways.”

 

 

 

