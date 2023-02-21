Aussie Adtech Firm Cartelux Crosses The Pacific

Aussie Adtech Firm Cartelux Crosses The Pacific
Sunshine Coast-based adtech firm Cartelux has expanded its operations into the US, Canada, and Latin America following a European launch last year.

The company already provides adtech smarts for automotive brands such as Ford, Renault, and BMW Group. Moving into the US in particular, as the second-largest car market in the world, was a natural next step for the business.

“With our US engagement we are entering the second largest automotive market in the world, and we are excited to have Matthew become part of our team,” said Joshua Williams, founder and CEO of Cartelux.

“From the West Coast, we will start to develop the US and Canadian markets. Our business has been globally scalable from the beginning and now we are rolling out that capability. Our US engagement also allows us to establish a footprint in the world’s biggest equity market. After North America & Canada we will add the LATAM market in the second half of this year to complete a global reach.”

The firm’s American operations will be led by Matthew Tickell in a new role as global automotive lead. Tickell has 15 years of experience in the automotive sector working with automotive dealerships and automotive software providers in CRM, marketing, and data solutions.

Tickell’s most recent role was director of sales and equity partner with e-GoodManners, an automotive software provider throughout APAC specialising in CRM and marketing for both dealers and OEMs.

“I am delighted to be heading up the expansion of Cartelux into the US, Canada, and Latin America,” said Tickell.

“I have always had a passion for designing and implementing software solutions that assist OEMs to grow their brand and manage their network while improving the customer experience.

“Cartelux is by far the most innovative, value-adding, and cost-effective marketing solution I have seen.

“Understanding the US mentality of ‘Think Big, Think Forward’, I am confident the Cartelux solution will be well adopted as the perfect platform for centralising dealer marketing programs across sales, finance & aftersales.”

