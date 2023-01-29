Aussie Act Flume Claims Top Spot On Annual Hottest 100 List

That’s a wrap on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022! It’s been a countdown for the history books with over 2.4 million votes, two massive Hottest 100 records, 23 freshly minted Hottest 100 debutants and plenty of surprises! Check out the full list of winners HERE.

For the second time in his career, Flume has topped triple j’s Hottest 100, this time for his futuristic banger ‘Say Nothing feat. MAY-A’!

triple j’s music director Nick Findlay says: “’Say Nothing’ has been a force to be reckoned with ever since its worldwide first play on triple j Breakfast in February 2022. Flume’s disjointed percussion and hypnotic melodies, wrapped up in MAY-A’s enchanting vocals, had all the ingredients of an instant classic. Congratulations to Flume and MAY-A for an incredibly well-deserved win!”

It’s a record-breaking win for the globally renowned producer. Flume (born Harley Streten) is only the second-ever artist to top triple j’s Hottest 100 twice. Not only has he clocked an impressive 17 total tracks in triple j’s Hottest 100 since his 2012 debut, he’s also the only act in the countdown’s history to rank a song in every position of the Top 5!

Landing close behind at #2 was the unlikely dance hit that defined 2022, ‘B.O.T.A.’ (Baddest Of Them All) by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminals. Spacey Jane finished in the pointy end of the countdown for the third year in a row with their single ‘Hardlight’ scoring #3 and went onto dominate the top ten (#5 ‘It’s Been A Long Time’ #6 ‘Sitting Up’). Rounding out the top end was the viral TikTok nobody saw coming with ‘Bad Habit’ by Steve Lacy snatching #4. See the complete countdown list here.

In 2022, we’ve also seen two massive Hottest 100 records fall. Hilltop Hoods have made history with the most countdown entries ever, and we’ve seen 10 songs from First Nations artists, smashing the previous record of six songs.

Head to the triple j website or follow along with us via TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more info and stats about the countdown, and a deep dive into the top four!