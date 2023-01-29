Aussie Act Flume Claims Top Spot On Annual Hottest 100 List

Aussie Act Flume Claims Top Spot On Annual Hottest 100 List
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



That’s a wrap on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022! It’s been a countdown for the history books with over 2.4 million votes, two massive Hottest 100 records, 23 freshly minted Hottest 100 debutants and plenty of surprises! Check out the full list of winners HERE.

For the second time in his career, Flume has topped triple j’s Hottest 100, this time for his futuristic banger ‘Say Nothing feat. MAY-A’! 

triple j’s music director Nick Findlay says: “’Say Nothing’ has been a force to be reckoned with ever since its worldwide first play on triple j Breakfast in February 2022. Flume’s disjointed percussion and hypnotic melodies, wrapped up in MAY-A’s enchanting vocals, had all the ingredients of an instant classic. Congratulations to Flume and MAY-A for an incredibly well-deserved win!”

It’s a record-breaking win for the globally renowned producer. Flume (born Harley Streten) is only the second-ever artist to top triple j’s Hottest 100 twice. Not only has he clocked an impressive 17 total tracks in triple j’s Hottest 100 since his 2012 debut, he’s also the only act in the countdown’s history to rank a song in every position of the Top 5!

Landing close behind at #2 was the unlikely dance hit that defined 2022, ‘B.O.T.A.’ (Baddest Of Them All) by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminals. Spacey Jane finished in the pointy end of the countdown for the third year in a row with their single Hardlight scoring #3 and went onto dominate the top ten (#5 ‘It’s Been A Long Time’ #6 ‘Sitting Up’). Rounding out the top end was the viral TikTok nobody saw coming with ‘Bad Habit’ by Steve Lacy snatching #4. See the complete countdown list here.

In 2022, we’ve also seen two massive Hottest 100 records fall. Hilltop Hoods have made history with the most countdown entries ever, and we’ve seen 10 songs from First Nations artists, smashing the previous record of six songs.

Head to the triple j website or follow along with us via TikTok, InstagramFacebook and Twitter for more info and stats about the countdown, and a deep dive into the top four!

Remember the party isn’t over yet! Let the good times roll with the Hottest 100 of 2002 on Double Jfrom 10am local time on Sunday 29, January. Listen on the triple j app, digital radio, Channel 200on your TV or online at doublej.net.au

Please login with linkedin to comment

Flume Triple J's Hottest 100

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]