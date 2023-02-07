Applications Now Open For AWARD School

Applications Now Open For AWARD School
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Applications are now open for AWARD School. The 12-week part-time course runs from March to July and consists of weekly lectures and tutorials by some of the country’s best creatives, held at agencies across the country.

Participants complete 10 briefs that challenge them to come up with disruptive, breakthrough ideas and campaign concepts for products and brands.

Students can apply for the course in their state or for the online program which is delivered virtually for regional and overseas students and those who prefer online learning. All aspects of the online program, including lectures, tutorials and even graduation, are all delivered via Zoom.

Ten Indigenous scholarships are also up for grabs as part of the Indigenous Scholarship Program, valued at up to $2,200 to cover the entire AWARD School course. Individuals who are interested in a career in creativity and who are of Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander descent are encouraged to apply.

“AWARD School is still the fastest way to make creativity your career,” said AWARD School national co-Head Matt Chandler.

“Four out of five graduates land a job after completing the course, exiting on everyone’s radar and with a new network of creative colleagues they’ve met along the way.”

“No qualifications or experience are needed, just an unyielding passion for ideas, so be sure to get your application in if that sounds like you,” he said.

AWARD School is thrilled to welcome Meta as its major sponsor in 2023 for the sixth consecutive year.

Download the AWARD School application pack here. Applications close February 22.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Award School

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]