Applications Now Open For AWARD School

Applications are now open for AWARD School. The 12-week part-time course runs from March to July and consists of weekly lectures and tutorials by some of the country’s best creatives, held at agencies across the country.

Participants complete 10 briefs that challenge them to come up with disruptive, breakthrough ideas and campaign concepts for products and brands.

Students can apply for the course in their state or for the online program which is delivered virtually for regional and overseas students and those who prefer online learning. All aspects of the online program, including lectures, tutorials and even graduation, are all delivered via Zoom.

Ten Indigenous scholarships are also up for grabs as part of the Indigenous Scholarship Program, valued at up to $2,200 to cover the entire AWARD School course. Individuals who are interested in a career in creativity and who are of Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander descent are encouraged to apply.

“AWARD School is still the fastest way to make creativity your career,” said AWARD School national co-Head Matt Chandler.

“Four out of five graduates land a job after completing the course, exiting on everyone’s radar and with a new network of creative colleagues they’ve met along the way.”

“No qualifications or experience are needed, just an unyielding passion for ideas, so be sure to get your application in if that sounds like you,” he said.

AWARD School is thrilled to welcome Meta as its major sponsor in 2023 for the sixth consecutive year.

Download the AWARD School application pack here. Applications close February 22.