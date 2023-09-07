Agency Bosses Give Their Two Cents On Nine’s Upfronts
Those of us who woke up with a sore head this morning will know that yesterday was Nine’s upfronts.
Nine made a number of key updates including ad manager – an advertising proposition targeting small businesses.
But what did adland think? Here are some of the key thoughts:
Melissa Miller – EssenceMediacom head of media solutions & investment, Brisbane
As we’ve seen in previous years, Nine was again the first to hold its 2024 Upfront, delivering a seamlessly orchestrated event. In his opening address, CEO Mike Sneesby reiterated the company’s vision to be Australia’s Media Company. As stated in 2023, Australia Belongs Here is still very much the theme on which it focuses, with a view of shaping culture and changing perspectives.
It was undisputedly clear that the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are the jewels in Nine’s crown next year. With rights secured through to the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Nine’s goal is to deliver a “decade of goosebumps.” Given the hefty investment for the television rights, it’s very clear it is looking to leverage every opportunity across all its assets in the lead-up to the games, using them to create what it called “a mega marketing platform”.
From a consumer standpoint, the broadcast experience promises to be extraordinary, with cutting-edge technology offering integrated in-real-life (IRL) perspectives, stroboscopic cameras, first-person drones, and comprehensive coverage across two 24-hour channels. With an additional 40 live and on-demand channels on 9Now viewers will have the power to curate their own line-up which is a powerful proposition.
While the program reel showcased exciting new content, including Gordon Ramsey’s Food Stars, Human Error, The Garden Hustle, and new game show Tipping Point, it was evident that Nine intends to maintain its consistency with proven performers like MAFS, The Block, and Lego Masters, all underpinned by its strong news and sports offering. This strategic move subtly reassures advertisers that Nine remains committed to delivering reliable results for its brands.
The announcement that probably generated the most buzz was Nine Ad Manager, a self-service platform aimed at SMEs, no doubt with the aim of taking market share from the digital platforms where small- to medium-sized brands have tended to focus their investment. For as little as $500, brands can run campaigns on CTV through 9Now with AI producing a TVC generated from website assets. While it makes television accessible to all advertisers regardless of size and budget, there is a watch out. Nine will have to carefully manage quality through the new platform to ensure the premium TV experience remains at the forefront. TV is a storytelling platform where content is king and it is important that ads on air are high quality, compelling and engaging to both achieve cut-through for brands and maintain the quality of experience for viewers.
Overall, the upfront provided confidence that Nine continues to invest in the three critical areas – content, tech and data. Particularly commendable was its recognition of the importance of engaging younger and more diverse audiences to stay at the forefront of relevance in the ever-evolving media landscape. Testament to this forward-thinking approach is its expansion of publishing platforms, enabling all articles to be accessible through audio, further exemplifying their dedication to inclusivity and innovation.
It is undeniable that their comprehensive reach across total TV, audio, and publishing not only provides Nine with an unrivalled scale but also establishes a dominant position, granting them a distinctive edge over its competitors.
Sue-Ellen Osborn, Sydney head of investment, Spark Foundry
As always, Nine put on an incredibly detailed yet entertaining presentation. It continued its “Australia Belongs Here” platform which was launched last year, and it has the depth of content and the broad range of assets to deliver on that statement.
Its approach to bringing Australia to the next Olympics with a United Content Platform was the centrepiece of its presentation. Much of the first hour was dedicated to the Olympics, and it was mentioned several times again over the course of the two-hour presentation. You can see that it has a fresh, technology-centred approach to the telecast and I like that it will also have a strong focus on the stories of the athletes. The Olympics will be a huge event for Nine next year, and it was great to see how it will feature across all its assets long before the games and become a part of its news and entertainment content across 2024.
The other highlight for me was the depth of all its general entertainment programming. All the strong performing content that Australians know and love such as MAFS, The Block, Lego Masters and The One Hundred will be back. It is revitalising its news lead-in with a new game show, Tipping Point, which is a key pillar in its strategy to grow its audience next year. There are also several new dramas and a new food show, Food Stars with Gordon Ramsey. It was good to see that it is also bringing Stan Original content to Free-to-Air TV for the first time.
There was nothing that disappointed me about Nine’s presentation. Although, I could have seen a little less about the Olympics. If the frequency of the message is more than three times in a two-hour window, you need to adjust the settings. I am also looking forward to seeing more of the detail behind some of Nine’s new announcements like RTLX. It will be interesting to know which retail partners its have engaged with and to understand how that offer will be connected into client campaigns.
Nine continues to have a clear, well-thought-out, strategic approach to who it is, its content, its platforms, data, and technology, which allows the network and its advertising partners to connect more effectively with the people of Australia. It doesn’t deviate from that strategy, rather each year it builds on it with additional layers to strengthen its offering to the advertising community. Its announcements around data partnerships and unification, new solutions for small and medium businesses, creating TVCs through AI and the new RTLX marketing platform are all examples of how it is strengthening its strategy to help advertisers connect with all Australians.
Nick Behr, CEO and founder, Kaimera
It was a great show and it’s clear the Olympics is the biggest investment that Nine has made in quite some time. However, I question the power of the upcoming Games in Paris – my concern would be how Australians consume large events such as sport and entertainment based in a different time zone versus how they consume it in an Australian time zone.
We’ve seen from past events, like the recent Women’s World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, that viewership tends to go when Aussies can watch in their prime TV time. But events in non-friendly timezones, such as the upcoming Olympics in France, won’t necessarily get the views. My feeling is that Nine is going to be waiting until the Brisbane Olympics to recoup their investment.
Outside of the Olympics, Nine is also investing heavily in its data and e-commerce solutions and we are looking forward to being able to delve into those functions for our clients. Overall, next year looks like a solid slate for our clients to reach their audiences.
Chris Parker, CEO, Awaken
Did you know that Nine has the Olympics? You may have missed it in its presentation…
In a colossal production, Nine showcased that it is the number one on TV, audio and print. Get ready to strap in for the next 10 years as Nine will be the home of the Olympics. It will also launch a Shark Tank but for food, which looks like it will draw in new audiences. However, there was not as much presented on new content, though all of the audience drawcards are having big seasons with 20 years of The Block, Lego Masters vs The World and of course MAFS. These will help Nine maintain its market share leadership.
In a well-timed opportunity for Nine, the Matildas will be back next year at the Olympics, and if the amount of time Sam Kerr’s image had during the presentation is anything to go by, they will be doubling down on this cultural shift. Ian Thorpe, Gian Rooney, Dylan Alcott and others will be working with Nine across 48 channels of the Olympics, two 24-hour channels and a daily “hour of power” after the news that will draw in viewers and advertisers.
Nicole Boyd, head of client service, The Media Store
I thought Nine yet again put on an amazing event for its 2024 Upfronts. I thought the network did a great job in the amount of content it had to cover and truly demonstrated its depth across TV, audio and publishing. From a broadcast perspective, it has both a solid schedule of returning programs combined with some new programming that I can’t wait to watch including Human Error, and Most Identical Twins as well as a strong sporting and news cross-platform schedule. Taking Stan original programming and incorporating it within 9 and 9Now is a smart move and its self-service ad manager platform to compete with Meta, Google and TikTok, with AI-produced creative, is a very interesting proposition. I would like to know more about its RTLX offering, though. And who the two per cent of Australians they’re not reaching are! Overall, I thought it was a great upfront and Nine really did it well.
Latest News
The Monkeys Delivers An Epic Supporting Telstra’s Commitment To Country Football
Here's some rollicking good fun from The Monkeys crew. Even stranger, we've included Telstra in the rollicking good fun.
Social Media Platforms Fail To Address Electoral Misinformation
Yet another report sinking the boot into social media, as people continue to ignore the boon it's been for cat videos.
CVs At The Ready! It’s B&T’s Best Of The Best Industry Recruiters, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
There's no greater thrill than an unsolicited call from a recruiter, is there? Apart from the heavy breathing call.
Bastion Creative Appoints Susan Bird Managing Partner To Lead Melbourne Operations
Susan Bird flies into new role at Bastion Creative. Other puns include "nests at Bastion" or "the eggtastic Susan Bird".
AANA’s Director Of Member Engagement & Events Emma Logan To Depart
The AANA's Emma Logan heads for the exits. Or the ausfahrts as they're better known in Germany.
Outdoor Industry Now Open To Expressions Of Interest For MOVE 2.0 Data Integration
Here's a call out for data research or media software companies. Although B&T's unsure our readership is that uncool.
Comms Agency Liquid Announces New Structure And Makes Two Promotions
Comms consultancy Liquid unveils team restructure. Thankfully, no news of anyone being restructured out, however.
Crisis Communication Vacuum Was “On Brand” For Burning Man Festival
PR pro Caroline Catterall has penned this tome to her trip to the recent Burning Man Festival. Sadly no shoes survived.
Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]
Koto Expands To APAC & Appoints Seasoned Executives For Sydney Studio
Brand & digital studio Koto launches Sydney office. B&T assuming our party invitation was lost in the post.
Adobe’s Katrina Troughton: Soar To New Business Heights With Generative AI By Your Side
Without a doubt generative AI is adland's hottest buzzword. So, putting aside B&T's hatred of buzzwords, here's this.
Man Has Rectum Stuffed Like A Turkey In A Truly Bizarro Trio Of Spots For Electronics Brand
Train on time, colleagues pleasant & milk in the fridge this morning? Take the day to new levels of weird with these.
Supercheap Auto Launches Latest Starstudded Campaign
You either see a trip to Supercheap Auto as revhead heaven or a spiralling descent into a brake pad hell.
Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”
Coca-Cola Australia has launched the new global brand Coca-Cola campaign “Masterpiece” with a striking new film that encourages Gen Z audiences to dial into their passions, take a break and enjoy the magic of the moment. “Masterpiece” is the latest expression of the “Real Magic” brand platform and celebrates how Coca-Cola provides uplifting refreshment in […]
How A Dumb Phone Recovered My Undivided Attention
AFFINITY's Caspar Yuill goes "old school" with a Nokia dumb phone. Still, not as "old school" as the Telstra pay phone.
Women’s Health Myths Are Demystified On LiSTNR’s “Everything from A to V”
New podcast demystifies women's health myths. And if you were hoping for good news on the cake front, alas there's none.
Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS
This year, there’s no doubt that football has been top of mind in Australia. Sydney FC has achieved immense digital transformation as part of its strategy to boost fan engagement, leveraging Storyblok’s CMS to build winning digital experiences that reignite fan enthusiasm and boost match day. The club is now kicking some serious revenue goals, […]
Hopeful Monsters Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Tegan Knight
Hopeful Monsters announces staff changes. None of whom have fangs or a thick, shaggy purple pelt.
Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]
Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]
Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]
Nine’s Upfronts: The Three FTAs Set To Unite For BVOD Trading Platform
B&T a lucky attendee at Nine's upfronts yesterday, where we were all reminded 4798 times it has next year's Olympics.
NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]
Meta Profiting Off Ads For Drugs, Counterfeit Money, Cloned Credit Cards & Even Live Animals
As Zuck can well attest, you don't become one of the world's richest people without a little shady shit on the side.
Danone Appoints Kathy Cavill As General Manager For ANZ
If anyone knows their lactobacillus from their acidophilus it has to be Danone's very own Kathy Cavill.
Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.
Kellogg’s & Leos Reimagine Special K
B&T's editor has a bowl of Special K every morning with two laxatives and a Marlboro. And he's still fat.
Eleven Wins Who Gives A Crap’s PR
Proving EVERYTHING now needs to be PR-ed, comes this toilet paper PR news.
“How Do I Create A Culture I’m Happy With?” Zenith’s Next Generation Board On B&T TV
It's your latest instalment of B&T TV! It's like the Q+A of the advertising industry just without all the complaining.
Tuesday TV Ratings: A Win For Seven Despite MKR Launching With More Of A Sizzle Than A Bang
Do you wheel out Mariah Carey every Christmas to limited fanfare or enthusiasm? Seven's MKR feels very similar.
ACA & AANA Host The Effectiveness Masterclass In Melbourne
Like to win more industry trophies? Like to win A industry trophy? There could be merit in this masterclass.
Study: Half Of Agency Staff Suffer Burnout From The Pitch Process, 11% Quit Because Of The Stress
Study reveals the torture of the pitch process. Yet, the free pizza from working the late nights shamelessly overlooked.
A WHAT Box!? The Project NZ Host Suffers HILARIOUS X-Rated Slip-Up
B&T had a similar slip of the tongue today. Complimenting a colleague on an outfit, we said, "Slept in a charity bin?"
Indie Creative The Idea Shed Unveils New Work For Liquor Retailer The Liquor Marketing Group
Despite the addictiveness of their product range, it would appear bottle shops not immuned to advertising's charms.
The Brag Media To Represent Brands Such As Rotten Tomatoes In Representation Deal With Evolve Media
B&T'd never see a film without first perusing Rotten Tomatoes. Unless it said ghastly things about Jen Aniston's acting.
R U OK? Partners With Hogarth Australia For Latest Campaign
R U OK? is a top campaign that B&T's always happy to support. We're far less inclined to support World Sock Puppet Day.