89 Degrees East Lands Dr Rebecca Huntley As Director Of Research

89 Degrees East is expanding its research capability by appointing one of Australia’s foremost social researchers, Dr Rebecca Huntley, as director of research.

Commencing 8 August, Dr Huntley brings more than 15 years’ of experience in the research industry, including almost a decade as Director of The Mind & Mood Report, Australia’s longest running social trends report. She has been a trusted adviser to Government, business and community leaders, as well as an experienced national media commentator.

89 Degrees East CEO Alister Jordan said Rebecca’s appointment will strengthen the agency’s in-house research capability and its ability to deliver the best data-led, evidence-base strategy to its portfolio of clients.

“We are excited to welcome Rebecca to the team at a time when our clients increasingly need trusted facts and insights to steer strategies, growth and policies,” Jordan said.

“We recognise that high performing organisations need high quality research in order to design and deliver winning strategies and Rebecca’s appointment will be a real benefit to our clients.”

Dr Huntley believes research and insights provide organisations with a means to prepare for the future and helps them to operate in complex, noisy and diverse environments.

“89 Degrees East is an agency that understands and appreciates research and how insights can be used to shape and drive strategy, so I’m really happy to be part of the team and to work with their growing list of clients,” said Dr Huntley.

Dr Huntley will lead a team of qualified, experienced researchers who only deliver data, research and insights with integrity.

89 Degrees East is a national data, strategy and delivery agency that partners with multinational firms and ASX 200 companies, as well as Federal and State Governments and non-for-profits. In addition to research, it specialises in strategic advice, policy, communications, stakeholder engagement, awareness campaigns, digital strategy and design.