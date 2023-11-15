2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ

Paulie the giant, 2degrees AR Data Piñata is back, and this year, he’s brought his buddies with him. With 800 years of free data and Samsung prizes to give away in the lead-up to Christmas, 2degrees has called for reinforcements and formed the ridiculously large 2degrees Data Piñata Armada.

The game uses AR technology to turn mobiles into a virtual piñata game. Users can whack the Data Piñata Armada to win free data and prizes. The Armada can be found nationwide, and TBWA\NZ is using geolocation and weather integration technology to serve responsive piñatas at different times, locations, and conditions. If you’re around a coastline, you could be served the pirate piñata ‘Data Pinarrrtarrr’; if you’re at a sports ground, you may catch ‘Spectata Piñata’ in action; if it rains, you may get ‘Jack the Dripper’, and on especially clear nights keep an eye out for ‘Fuzz Aldrin’.

“After the huge success of Data Piñata last year it was a no brainer to bring Paulie back. New Zealanders loved the campaign so much they were asking us for a sequel – so Paulie is back by popular demand and bringing some buddies along for the ride,” said Dave Pearce, general manager of marketing at 2degrees.

“Giving away data is a popular but well-trodden path over summer, so you have to do it in an unexpected, disruptive way. This is retail, made bonkers. We are giving our customers what they want – even more data, some seriously awesome prizes, and a wildly fun way to win them while they are out and about this summer”.

“With 800 years’ worth of free data, there are over 20 characters to collect – all holding different data and prizes. We worked with the super talented Blair Walker, our Motion Design lead, the talented character designer Eva Cremers and the crew at Unbound to create an Armada of epic mates for Paulie – so it’s Data Piñata Armada game on,” said Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer at TBWA\NZ.

“From ‘Jack the Dripper’ to ‘Rude Dolph’, from Data-Angelo’ to ‘Sparta Piñata’ these different characters appear all over New Zealand and pop up at different times of day, geolocated locations and in different weather conditions so it will be a wild ride to track them down and win. We are encouraging people to share tips and tricks around the characters they find, and a few lucky winners will get a free month of data, while others will get Samsung swag”.

The 2degrees Data Piñata Armada will appear on TV, radio, outdoor, digital, social, in store, in-mall, and selected stores will have a range of Data Piñata Armada plush toys available from mid-December.

