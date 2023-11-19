1Cover & BCG2 Channel Realistic Holiday Vibes In Latest Campaign

BCG2 has created true holiday vibes with its latest campaign for 1Cover Travel Insurance, highlighting some of the amusing mishaps travellers can experience on their overseas holidays.

With Australians and New Zealanders heading abroad in big numbers, the campaign drives home the importance of being covered for unexpected events. Or, as the campaign points out, packing the One thing you need when One thing goes wrong – 1Cover Travel Insurance.

1Cover has a strong presence in both Australia and New Zealand with a big ambition for growth. With their customer-first approach, they’ve become one of the most trusted insurers in the region.

“We’ve been working with 1Cover since 2013, continually developing the brand’s personality and sense of humour. So this campaign is a great opportunity to keep the laughs coming and sell more policies,” creative director at BCG2, Robin Powell, said.

“In a world inundated with travel advertisements that often leave viewers uninspired, we wanted our ads to break the mould with a comical take on the unpredictable nature of travel. Featuring an unfortunate case of Bali belly and cancelled flight due to weather, our new ads deliver a message that is both entertaining and highlights the importance of travel insurance,” said 1Cover’s head of marketing, Natalie Smith.

“Whilst common, the less severe and unsavoury side of Bali belly will usually result in an unforgettable holiday with a few toilet tales to tell. In 2023 alone, 1Cover assisted over 1,000 Aussies who contracted Bali belly, with each claim costing an average of $1,000 AUD each. We steered clear of the serious side of medical events as these costs and injuries are no laughing matter”.

“We’re thrilled with the new ads that are an extension of our existing “The One Thing” campaign, which reminds travellers that we’re “The One” travel insurer they need to pack when things go wrong”.

The campaign goes to air in November and will include online videos, DOOH, and radio with media handled by Customedia in Sydney.

Credits:

Production House – BCG2

James Blackwood – Executive Creative Director

Robin Powell – Creative Director

Jozsef Fityus – Producer

Matt Eastwood – Director

Dean Taylor – Business Director