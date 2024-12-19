Who Said TV Is Dead? It’s B&T’s Most Read TV Ratings Stories For 2024

From backyard chaos on The Block to emotional tributes, fiery eliminations, and triumphant returns, 2024 was a blockbuster year for Australian television.

The nation’s most-watched programs delivered drama, heart, and surprises, keeping viewers glued to their screens. As we wrap up the year, here’s a look back at the top TV ratings stories that had everyone talking, tweeting, and tuning in—from Australian Idol’s shock eliminations to My Kitchen Rules’ online drama.

Don’t let anyone ever tell you TV is dead! These stories, as minor as they may seem, are up there with some of our most-read stories of all time. So, let’s dive in!

The Block was the undisputed champion of the ratings on October 23rd, captivating a national audience of 1,062,000 and claiming the top spot among non-news programs with a whopping total reach of 1,760,000.

Backyard Week had viewers hooked as Troy pushed boundaries, Brad juggled a concrete disaster, and Shelley Craft swooped in to save the day with a surprise challenge (and biscuits!). Ricky and Haydn, along with Kylie and Brad, gave it their all, nailing a DIY swing set to pocket a $5,000 bonus. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing—they scrambled for last-minute plants while dodging a concrete catastrophe.

From tension-filled moments to unexpected twists, The Block delivered all the chaos, charm, and creativity fans love—leaving Australia buzzing for more.

On a quiet Thursday night, Australia tuned in to celebrate a true music legend. Nine’s special honouring John Farnham’s incredible 60-year career struck a chord with viewers, drawing a national reach of 1,918,000 and an average audience of 865,000.

Packed with rare footage of the Aussie icon, the tribute wasn’t just about the hits—it coincided with the release of Farnham’s memoir, The Voice Inside, where he opened up about his early career struggles. Farnham’s candid revelations about his alleged abusive relationship with his first manager, marked by control and “sexually aggressive” behaviour, brought an emotional depth to the celebration.

Equal parts music, history, and heartfelt honesty, the special reminded fans why Farnham remains a voice for the ages.

The Voice made a triumphant comeback on the Seven Network on August 19, hitting all the high notes with a Total TV National Reach of 1,910,000 viewers.

This season turned up the drama with an all-new lineup of star coaches—Adam Lambert, Kate Miller-Heidke, LeAnn Rimes, and Guy Sebastian—bringing their A-game to snag Australia’s next singing sensation. And adding to the excitement? A world-first “ultimate block” twist that had the coaches battling harder than ever.

As the blind auditions kicked off, the stakes soared with limited spots on each team. Coaches pulled out all the stops to woo top talent, making for a high-energy premiere that left audiences eager for more.

Nine’s Budget Battlers premiered earlier this month, charming a Total TV National Reach of 1,075,000 viewers and a national average of 447,000.

Hosted by former The Block fan favourites Jess Eva and Norm Hogan, the show dives into the world of ultra-thrifty renovations, challenging the duo to transform homes with just $10,000. Jess’s knack for budget-friendly makeovers and Norm’s can-do attitude shine as they prove that a bit of creativity can go a long way. From spray paint to tile paint, their innovative hacks promise jaw-dropping results without the hefty price tag.

Packed with inspiration and plenty of heart, Budget Battlers is here to prove that home dreams can come true—even on a shoestring budget.

I’m A Celebrity swung back onto screens on March 24, with Robert Irwin stealing the spotlight as fans raved about his impressive hosting debut. At just 20 years old, Irwin brought charm and professionalism to the jungle, earning praise from viewers on social media.

The season opener delivered strong ratings, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,813,000 and a national average of 806,000 viewers. While it couldn’t quite top the live finale of Australian Idol and Married At First Sight, the buzz surrounding Irwin’s seamless fit into the show has already made him the breakout star of the season.

Trent Richardson swapped life as a camel farmer for the spotlight on Australian Idol, winning over audiences with his heartfelt country performance. His audition struck a chord, with fans flooding social media to cheer him on—one Instagram user declaring, “No more coal dust and camels for you, mate, you are a star.”

The episode delivered impressive numbers, drawing 854,000 viewers and reaching a Total TV National Reach of 1,588,000.

The 2024 season of MasterChef Australia kicked off in April, drawing a solid Total TV National Reach of 1,423,000 viewers. But not everyone was sold on the premiere, with some fans poking fun at the exuberant reactions to the new judging lineup of Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli. One cheeky viewer quipped, “Did they lace these people’s drinks with Ecstasy?”

Despite the buzz around the judges, the food was the real star. Nat Thaipun wowed everyone in the first cook-off with her bold kangaroo larb dish, earning not just immunity but also the chance of a lifetime to cook at Jamie Oliver’s London restaurant.

My Kitchen Rules turned up the heat on October 21, sparking outrage among fans while still pulling in a Total TV National Reach of 1,642,000 and a National Average Audience of 874,000.

The drama unfolded during the elimination cook-off, where fan favourites Simone and Viviana went head-to-head with Lawrence and Hannah after their dish failed to impress judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge. The judges’ scoring decisions left viewers fuming, with many taking to social media to voice their disappointment. Fans rallied behind Simone and Viviana, criticizing the judges for landing them in the bottom and eagerly rooting for their comeback in the next round.

On November 12, My Kitchen Rules drew a strong Total TV National Reach of 1,700,000 and a National Average Audience of 996,000, even as the show faced backlash over online hate directed at contestants.

Channel Seven stepped in to address the issue on Facebook, reminding fans that contestants are “real people” and warning that offensive comments wouldn’t be tolerated. The statement followed a wave of criticism aimed at Victorian mother-daughter duo Janey and Maddie, as well as brothers Rob and Liam.

Despite the negativity, Janey and Maddie stayed focused, delivering a sophisticated menu during the finals banquet challenge as the top four teams battled for a place in the grand finale.

Australian Idol ignited a firestorm on March 11 after fan favourites Drea Onamade and Kiani Smith were sent packing following a tense public vote and sing-off. Kiani’s exit hit especially hard, with many viewers arguing she was the stronger singer and some pointing fingers at Trent Richardson’s continued spot in the competition as the reason for her departure.

Despite the controversy, the show pulled in impressive numbers, reaching 1,648,000 viewers and a National Average Audience of 856,000. However, it couldn’t dethrone Married At First Sight, which dominated the ratings for the night.