Capgemini Folds The Works Into Frog

Australian creative agency The Works has joined frog, part of Capgemini Invent, ending months of speculation about the future of the agency.

Last August, Capgemini AUNZ folded The Works brand, making at least half the agency redundant, including a number of its senior leaders.

This included partner Douglas Nicol, creative partner Damian Pincus, and managing director Julie Dormand, who recently launched her own consultancy.

Capgemini acquired The Works in early 2021 and will now integrate what remains of its creative team into frog, which describes itself as ​​a “reinvention and experience partner that helps clients innovate with purpose, using strategy, creativity, technology, data, and AI to advance people and planet, focusing on customer-centric transformation and building superior experiences”.

The Works creative partner and agency lead Jerome Gaslain, who joined the business in May 2024, has taken on a new role as frog VP of creative ANZ.

In a LinkedIn post, he said: “I am excited to share that The Works is now officially frog, part of Capgemini Invent! The Works and frog have always shared the same passion for creative excellence, strategic growth, and human-centric innovation.

“Now, by uniting our extraordinary teams we are elevating our expertise to fuse strategy, creativity, data, AI and tech to create new dimensions of value for our clients in Australia and worldwide. Change isn’t just about evolution, it’s about acceleration.”

In a short statement announcing the news, Capgemini added: “By uniting our talented teams of strategists, brand experts, product and experience designers, creatives, technologists and data scientists we are positioned to elevate our clients to the next level in Australia and on a global scale—leveraging next-level design, data and tech to deliver game-changing products, services and experiences across physical and digital worlds.”