TV Ratings (19/8/24): The Voice Marks Its Return To Seven & Reveals New Star Coaches

The Block was back on top last night, with Nine raking in a Total TV National Reach of 1,918,000 for episode 5. The Voice marked its return to Seven Network last night, also doing the numbers with a Total TV National Reach of 1,910,000.

The Voice returned to Seven and 7plus for its new season, with three new star coaches introduced in last night’s first episode. Adam Lambert, Kate Miller-Heidke, LeAnn Rimes, and Guy Sebastian will seek and mentor Australia’s next singing sensation.

“We have the biggest transformation of coaches we’ve had for a long time,” said The Voice executive producer Digby Mitchell.

“We were thrilled to be able to get this group together, and they really clicked from day one”.

This season of The Voice begins with the blind auditions as artists take to the stage hoping to turn the coaches’ red chairs. The stakes are high with the coaches’ teams capped at 12 spots each.

When an artist receives more than one chair turn, the coaches must pitch for the artist to decide which team to join.

2024’s iteration features a world-first for the series, with each coach receiving one ‘ultimate block’, giving them the power to block all three of their fellow coaches at once, ensuring that the artist they like joins their team.

The coaches also receive one block each, giving them the power to block a rival coach from getting an artist they turned their chair for.

“Coming out of the blinds, we have mixed it up this year and have gone straight into the battles, which is another touchstone of the format,” added Mitchell.

In The Block‘s episode 5, a signature forging scandal emerged.

While Kristian and Mimi have been in the city, their builders waited for the permit they need to start demoing a space for this week’s bedroom.

Eventually, the necessary permit does come through, with both foreman Dan and project manager Kylie’s signatures.

“We’ve realised both of our signatures have been forged,” said Dan. “By Kristian”.

Kristian and Mimi eventually return to the site and Kristian instantly knows he’s in trouble.

Upon Kristian and Mimi’s return, Kristian quickly offers a reel of excuses about his decision, knowing full well “it was wrong”. Dan wasn’t having it, responding with: “there are no excuses”.

Dan decided to give Kristian the punishment of a mandatory extended one-hour coffee break at McCafé the next morning.

The Chase and Home and Away also did the numbers for Seven, bringing in 1,494,000 and 1,425,000 in Total TV National Reach.