TV Ratings (21/08/2024): Banter Or Mean Girl Kate? The Voice Blinds Continue To Do The Numbers For Nine

2 Min Read

The Voice and The Block dominated ratings again last night, with only a few thousand viewers separating them. Ultimately, The Voice took the top spot among non-news programs, with a total TV national reach of 1,869,000.

With this season only a few episodes in, The Voice fans are already taking an issue with one of the judges. Many have critised Kate Miller-Heidke for coming across as “nasty”.

As the coaches began to make their cases for one contestant Tia, Kate told her “not to listen to any of the crap” they said and suggested that if she went with Adam he’d “make her do rock songs that were not suited to her at all.”

When Adam reminded Kate that he does more than just rock she replied: “I’m fighting hard for this one, ok?” before motioning dismissively toward the other judges.

While it is likely all banter, some fans have been offended by the star’s comments. “I love Kate however I’ve noticed this evening she makes some mean comments,” one person wrote. “Not sure she realises how it’s coming across. I know it’s being competitive however this is a bit different.”

Over on Ten it was Thank God Your Here that did the numbers with the comedy series raking in a total TV national reach of 1,114,000. The performers were all return guests so, Celia Pacquola set the difficulty level to ‘back-up underpants’. Melanie Bracewell, Guy Montgomery, Geraldine Hickey and Ross Noble stepped through the blue door, while Gold Logie Nominee, Julia Morris judged their performances in a hilarious affair.

By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

