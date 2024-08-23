TV Ratings (22/08/2024): Fan-Favourite Death Shoots Home & Away To Ratings Win

A fan-favourite death has shot Home And Away right to the top of ratings. With a total TV national reach of 1,538,000 the program took the number one spot for the night among the non-news programs.

Fans were left devastated last Monday night when Jacqui Purvis’s character, fan-favourite Felicity Newman, collapsed in shock scenes. The characters final scenes aired on Monday when Felicity’s brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) made the heartbreaking decision to switch off her life support.

After being left in tears following her character’s death, fans have tuned in in masses to find out exactly what happens next on the long-running soap.

Over on Nine, it was the NRL that did the numbers, with the Wests Tigers taking on the Manly Sea Eagles in a surprisingly thrilling showdown. In a twist for the ill-fated Tigers, a series of bad decisions from the Manly side led to several send-offs, locking in a 34-26 win for the boys in black and orange. The epic match secured a total TV national reach of

On Ten, Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly raked in a total TV national reach of just over a million as Graeme Hall met a manic moodle who’s terrorising her family and other dogs, visited a female dog who’s constantly humping, and donned postie disguise to sort out a German Shepherd named Kobe.

