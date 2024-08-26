NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (25/08/2024): The Block Wins Key Demos In First Sunday Stoush With The Voice

Blockheads Kristin and Mimi reveal their bedroom on Nine's The Block.

Nine’s DIY juggernaut The Block has edged out Seven’s rival The Voice on average viewing numbers in its first Sunday’s first prime time battle for this season.

The Block, in its 20th year, was watched by an average total TV audience of 1.28 million viewers, compared with The Voice’s 1.05 million. 

The Voice had a larger reach – with 2.32 million tuning in compared to The Block’s 2.28 million – but Nine’s tentpole won on average viewing numbers.

In key demos, The Block won 25-54s with an average of 552,000 viewers (The Voice notched 319,000), 16-39s with 287,000 (The Voice had 134,000) and Grocery Shoppers with 949,000 vs 831,000.

On channel 10, the Hunted: Million Dollar Heist reached 974,000, which is up 15 per cent week on week, with growth in 16-39s (up 27 per cent) and 25 to 54s (up 13 per cent).

Below are the top 20 overnight programs and a weekly wrap up.

TV Ratings 25 Aug 2024

