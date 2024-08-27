TV Ratings (26/08/2024) – “Sorry I Follow God & Jesus”: Metal Performance Horrifies The Voice Fans

In the battle of Monday night telly, it was all down to The Block vs The Voice last night. Ultimately, The Voice took the top spot among the non-news programs with a total TV national reach of 1,930,000 as unique performer Mol Turner took to the stage.

The 17-year-old from the South Coast wowed the judges with her heavy metal rendition of Brittany Spears’ Toxic and even turned Kate Miller-Heidke’s chair, but the performance left several viewers mortified.

“What was this? I’m sorry, but this wasn’t enjoyable… It was screaming all the way… Was this for ratings… Please!” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

“So much demonic trash is being pushed but Australia is loving it sorry not me I follow god and Jesus,” another remarked.

The Block came in a close second with a total TV national reach of 1,788,000 as the toxic battle between Jesse and Paige continues to heat up.

All the affection from the opening episodes is long gone, leaving viewers asking if Jesse even really likes Paige anymore.

Don’t believe it? Just take a look at that face – he, indeed, seems to be a truly broken man.

As the episode ended, the pair’s battle over tiling in the main ensuite reached a new level as Paige began to unleash on Jesse. “You never listen to me,” she said through tears. “I try to talk to you, and you won’t listen, and that’s why we ended up in this position once again today”.

The drama will be sure to drive viewers again tonight who are desperate to see if the pair make it through even another episode, let alone the rest of the season.