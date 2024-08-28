TV Ratings (27/8/24): The Block Wins It For Nine As Made In Bondi Rides The Voices’ Coattails

The Block continued Nine’s impressive run at the top of the TV ratings of late overnight, narrowly beating out Seven’s The Voice on VOZ’s Total TV Reach figure. However, The Voice pulled in an extra hundred (ish) thousand when looking at Average Audience.

While waterproofing issues were all the talk on Phillip Island during The Block, the numbers for the Nine show were no damp squib. It pulled in a Total TV reach of 1,920,000, Average Audience of 940,000 and a BVOD average of 148,000.

Meanwhile, The Voice drew in a reach of 1,858,000; an average audience of 1,054,000 and a BVOD average of 88,000. Viewers were treated to this pretty remarkable rendition of Billie Eilish’s What I Was Made For. Or perhaps viewers wanted to see whether judges Adam Lambert, LeAnn Rimes and Guy Sebastian were earning their eye-watering speculated salaries.

One lucky recipient of The Voice’s success, however, was the much-derided Made in Bondi. Billed as the Aussie equivalent of the UK’s nauseating Made in Chelsea, the show has been slammed by some Bondi locals because most of the cast aren’t from Sydney’s glamorous if dull suburb at all!

Made in Bondi ran straight after The Voice and pulled in some very interesting VOZ figures — a reach of 965,000 but an average audience of just 212,000. Clearly, viewers weren’t interested in sticking around.

Channel 10’s top-performing show was The Cheap Seats which placed 11th and pulled in a reach of 999,000, an average audience of 462,000 and a BVOD average of 15,000.

The ABC’s Back Roads performed well, placing 16th pulling in a reach of 904,000, an average audience of 616,000 and a BVOD average of 25,000. There were no SBS shows in the top 30.