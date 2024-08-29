TV Ratings (28/08/2024): Seven News Tops Ratings, 10’s Thank God You’re Here Performs Admirably

Seven’s nightly news bulletin edged out rival Nine, but The Block continues to post strong prime time numbers.

Nightly news bulletins pulled the biggest TV audiences at Seven and Nine on Wednesday night.

Seven News reached 2.14 million viewers and had an average audience of 1.31 million viewers, ahead of Nine News, which reached 1.94 million with an average audience of 1.19 million.

Nine’s A Current Affair program also rated strongly with a reach of 1.6 million viewers and an average audience of 1.05 million.

The Block was the top rating prime time program for the evening, attracting an average audience of 910,000 and winning the 25-54 and 16-39 demos.

Seven’s The 1% Club UK (reach of 1.86 million) and Home & Away (reach of 1.37 million) also attracted strong audiences.

Meanwhile Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here also rated well. The program featured Emma Holland, Merrick Watts, Rhys Nicholson and Michelle Brasier with Network 10 describing it as “our cavalcade of chaos with no script, no rehearsal and no idea what would happen next”

The show reached 1.16 million viewers and was among the top five programs in the 25-54 and 16-39 demos.

Here are the top 20 TV programs for Wednesday night.