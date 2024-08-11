20 Years Of The Block: From Bondi To Phillip Island, Australia’s Renovation Icon Reaches New Heights

Australia’s beloved renovation show, The Block, is gearing up to celebrate its 20th season, and this milestone series promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Premiering tonight, Channel 9 and 9Now, the new season transports viewers to the picturesque shores of Phillip Island, where five fresh-faced teams will transform an abandoned resort into five luxury family holiday homes.

B&T was honoured to be invited to idyllic Phillip Island for an exclusive tour of the incredibly crafted houses. While lots of top-secret information will remain unwritten for quite some time, B&T was also excited to chat with hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft about what audiences can expect this season and how The Block is remaining relevant 20 years after first premiering.

For host Scott Cam, who returns for his remarkable 18th season, the excitement is palpable. “We’ve been lucky enough to do 18 of the 20 series,” Cam said, reflecting on the show’s longevity. “It’s always a pleasure to see the creativity and passion that our contestants bring, and this season is no exception”.

Phillip Island, known for its stunning natural beauty and famous Penguin Parade, serves as the perfect backdrop for this special season. “We love being here,” Cam said. “The community has been so welcoming. It’s a bit like The Truman Show, where everyone on the island knows who you are, and they’re so happy to have us here. It’s really been a fantastic experience”.

Joining Cam is longtime co-host Shelley Craft, who is also entering her 18th season with the show. Craft, who has a deep affection for Phillip Island, shared her enthusiasm for the location. “When you say it’s Phillip Island, everyone says, oh, that’s the penguins or oh, that’s where the Grand Prix track is, and it is so much more, and it became so much more to us while we were here”.

“I’m lucky enough to live in a regional seaside town, so for me, it was lovely for everyone to experience that sort of lifestyle, whether it be the contestants or the crew. A lot of them live in big cities, and I was really excited to say, hey, regional living is awesome, and there’s lots of wonderful things to do, no matter who you are and what you enjoy,” Craft said.

The show will highlight local attractions and showcase the island’s bustling retail sector, adding to its appeal as a prime tourist destination. Mayor Clare Le Serve of Bass Coast Shire expressed her gratitude for the economic boost the show has brought to the region. “The community embraced it,” she said. “The economic benefit of having a show like this is just fabulous for the community and the businesses”.

Le Serve even extended the offer for the program to come back again next year. “The opportunity doesn’t come every day for something like this to happen in our community,” she said. “We would like to extend an invitation to come back; there are other beautiful places that you could do the same kind of thing for and create the same kind of memories for people”.

As the teams work tirelessly to complete their luxury holiday homes, they will be guided by some familiar faces. For the first time, Dan Reilly steps into the role of sole foreman, while real estate director Marty Fox joins Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer as part of the judging panel. Longtime foreman Keith Schleiger and veteran judge Neale Whitaker will make special guest appearances throughout the season, adding to the excitement.

But the surprises don’t stop there. In a nod to the show’s rich history, several fan-favourite contestants, known as Allstar Blockheads, will return to lend a helping hand. The roster includes memorable duos like Steph and Gian (2023), Eliza and Liberty (2023), and Alisa and Lysandra (2013, 2014), among others. These returning stars will bring their experience and expertise to this season’s teams, ensuring that the competition remains fierce and unpredictable.

This season is set to deliver not just stunning renovations but also heartwarming moments, including a first for the show. One team, comprised of best mates Ricky and Haydn from Victoria, will see their dynamic change dramatically when Haydn welcomes a baby girl during the first week of filming. This joyful event adds a new layer of complexity to the already demanding competition.

Over the past twenty years, The Block has evolved into a cornerstone of Australian television, a journey that has been both challenging and rewarding for everyone involved. Justin Sturzaker, the show’s executive producer, reflected on this remarkable journey, saying that ” there are so many people that have worked so hard over the years to get us here today.”

Sturzaker attributes the show’s longevity and success to the passionate team behind it that has taken it from a Bondi-based program, renovating 77 square metre apartments to the enormity of the scale of the program today. “We kept trying to come up with new and exciting homes and possibilities. We’ve gone from doing little terrace houses to apartment blocks to hotels to high rises to country homes to islands. So it’s just been a constant evolution of trying to find something new and exciting that the audience goes, Oh, wow”.

The journey to auction day is always a nail-biting experience, and this season is expected to be no different. With the added pressure of creating something truly unique in the stunning location of Phillip Island, the stakes are higher than ever. As Craft put it, “We’re using all our resources and passion to showcase Phillip Island as not just Block Island, but a wonderful place for families to come for holidays and have a really authentic holiday experience”.

As The Block celebrates 20 incredible seasons, it continues to evolve, pushing the boundaries of design and construction while staying true to its roots. This season promises to be a thrilling ride, filled with unforgettable moments, stunning transformations, and the unique charm that has made the program a beloved staple of Australian television. Don’t miss the premiere on August 12—it’s going to be a season to remember.