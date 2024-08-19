TV Ratings (18/08/2024): Boy Swallows Universe Star Steals The Show As Logies Secure Ratings Win For Network Seven

The Logie Awards took the top spot last night, beating out Seven News, 9 News, and The Block to earn the Seven Network a total TV national reach of 3,351,000.

On a glittering night, host Sam Pang again opened the show with a bang, and the night was filled with celebrations as stars accepted their Most Popular and Best awards. Australian TV industry icon Rebecca Gibney was inducted into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame. Performances from Missy Higgins, James Bay, Jess Mauboy, and Guy Sebastian added to a spectacular night.

Larry Emdur, host of The Morning Show and The Chase, took home the top award—the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for the Most Popular Personality on Television beating out fan favourites Julia Morris, Robert Irwin, Andy Lee, Asher Keddie, Sonia Kruger and Tony Armstrong.

It was 15-year old Felix Cameron who stole the show, breaking down as he accepted the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent. Cameron, best known for playing Eli in the Boy Swallows Universe series inspired by Trent Dalton’s best-selling novel got emotional as he thanked his family as well as Dalton, Netflix and the production crew involved in the program. He also gave a special shout out to his drama teacher.

“I couldn’t have done it without you,” he said. “She had a saying, that we were climbing a mountain. She never clarified whether it was Everest or the Dandenongs, but I think we got there”.

“Actually, the last award that I won before tonight was, um, Student of the Week in grade five. So ..this is quite a big deal,” he said. “This was such a team effort…and each week an extraordinary actor from Hollywood, they’d fly in, and I’d get to work with them, and it was an amazing experience.

“But I think the thing that really was the best for me was being able to work with all the cast and crew, from make-up, who always brightened my day to wardrobe, to the ADs and everyone in between, thank you for the most amazing experience of my life”.

Over on Nine, The Block did the numbers as the second-highest rating program for the night with a total TV national reach of 3,351,000. In the first judgement episode of the season and with more than $140,000 on the line, it all came down to one point in which Mimi and Kristian’s big, blue bathroom just took the price over Courtney and Grant’s beige offering.

Shaynna Blaze and Marty Fox went head to head in a battle of what was more boring, debating creativity against sophistication. “I don’t want to come to Phillip Island and be in Melbourne,” she said. “I’m not about Instagram-able moments. I am about: ‘How do you feel when you walk in here?” Blaze said, arguing that a holiday home is the kind of place you get creative.

Fox vehemently disagreed, rolling his eyes at Blaze. “They are not looking for fads,” he said. “They want that same luxury, tonal feel that they’ve got at their home”.